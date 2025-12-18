DEME secures two marine works contracts in Italy and Spain

DEME’s Dredging & Infra segment has secured two marine works contracts in Southern Europe, highlighting its expertise in environmental remediation and coastal protection. In Italy, DEME will deliver marine works for the prestigious 38th America’s Cup sailing competition in Naples, including offshore breakwaters and seabed remediation at the Bagnoli-Coroglio site. Meanwhile, in Spain, DEME will restore three beaches along the Valencian coastline through a large-scale nourishment project, to combat erosion and safeguard the shoreline for the long term.


