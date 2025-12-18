SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Berger Montague Reminds Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (NYSE: FI) Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit against Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (NYSE: FI) (“Fiserv” or the “Company”) has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Fiserv shares during the period of July 23, 2025 through October 29, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Fiserv securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 5, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Fiserv, Inc. is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based global payments and financial technology provider.

According to the lawsuit, in July 2025, Fiserv updated its 2025 financial guidance following a “re-underwriting” review of its new initiatives and product lines. The Company told investors that, despite certain project delays, its initiatives remained fundamentally sound. The complaint alleges that these statements were materially false, as on October 29, 2025, Fiserv disclosed that the assumptions underlying its July 2025 guidance “would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.”

Following this disclosure, Fiserv’s stock price declined by $55.57 per share, or 44%.

If you are a Fiserv investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com