James Hardie Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against James Hardie Industries plc - JHX

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 23, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against James Hardie Industries plc (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JHX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between May 20, 2025, and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

James Hardie investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-jhx/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

James Hardie and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 19, 2025, despite prior reassurances that its North America Fiber Cement segment remained strong, the Company disclosed that sales in North America Fiber Cement declined by 12% due to customer destocking first discovered “in April through May,” that was expected to impact sales for at least the next two quarters.

On this news, the price of James Hardie’s shares fell by over 34%, or $9.79 per share, from a closing price of $28.43 per share on August 18, 2025 to $18.64 per share on August 20, 2025.

The case is Laborers’ District Council and Contractors’ Pension Fund of Ohio v. James Hardie Industries plc, et al., No. 25-cv-13018.

