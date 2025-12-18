WORLDLINE : EGM - Availability of preparatory documents

Extraordinary General Meeting of January 8, 2026

Availability of preparatory documents

Paris La Défense, December 18, 2025 – The shareholders of Worldline [Euronext: WLN] are convened to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time) at Cloud Business Center – 10 bis rue du Quatre Septembre – 75002 Paris.

The meeting notice (avis préalable de réunion) including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms and conditions of participation and voting at the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated December 3, 2025 n°145. The convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the BALO dated December 19, 2025.

Shareholders are informed that the General Meeting will be broadcast live (in French and English) on the Company's website ( General Meeting ).

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders' Meeting and the postal or proxy voting form are published on the Company's website ( General Meeting ).

For any information or question, please contact the Investor Relations Department.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2024. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie

E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Peter Farren

E peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst

E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

E helene.carlander@worldline.com

