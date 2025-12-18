‘Let Builders Build’ Spurs Policy Movement as Platte County Leads Regional Shift on Excessive and Inconsistent Housing Codes

Kansas City, MO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas City Home Builders Association (KCHBA) recognizes the measurable impact of its Let Builders Build campaign. Let Builders Build has successfully elevated housing attainability and regulatory reform as central issues across the Kansas City region. Since its launch, the campaign has generated substantial earned-media coverage, extensive community engagement, and meaningful movement among local policymakers.

Impact has recently extended into local government as Platte County leaders were among the first to respond , signaling a collective effort among policymakers and the building community to confront outdated codes and development processes while prioritizing affordable development and efficient construction solutions.

Since then, more local officials across the metro have signaled their readiness to engage directly with builders. New meetings, listening sessions, and town halls are now taking shape as local leaders are seeking the builder perspective on streamlining approvals to minimize red tape, increase supply, and ultimately lower housing costs.

Platte County, MO: The County Commission has drafted and passed a resolution from the Board of Commissioners in support of Let Builders Build. This has sparked interest in other counties to pass similar resolutions calling out political red tape and encouraging the municipalities within their counties to do the same.

Lee’s Summit, MO: Lee’s Summit was the first municipality applauded on the Let Builders Build platform for its efficiency and effectiveness in supporting the building industry.

Olathe, KS: Utilizing the Let Builders Build platform, the City of Olathe was the second municipality builders elected to highlight for their outstanding commitment to supporting residential construction.

Shawnee, KS: The Let Builders Build movement has been at the forefront of conversation with building officials as they begin the process of adopting the 2024 building codes. The City of Shawnee was the first in Johnson County to pass an ordinance updating the 2024 codes, but with significant amendments that promote building and development in their community.