‘Let Builders Build’ Spurs Policy Movement as Platte County Leads Regional Shift on Excessive and Inconsistent Housing Codes

Kansas City, MO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas City Home Builders Association (KCHBA) recognizes the measurable impact of its Let Builders Build campaign. Let Builders Build has successfully elevated housing attainability and regulatory reform as central issues across the Kansas City region. Since its launch, the campaign has generated substantial earned-media coverage, extensive community engagement, and meaningful movement among local policymakers.
Impact has recently extended into local government as Platte County leaders were among the first to respond, signaling a collective effort among policymakers and the building community to confront outdated codes and development processes while prioritizing affordable development and efficient construction solutions.
Since then, more local officials across the metro have signaled their readiness to engage directly with builders. New meetings, listening sessions, and town halls are now taking shape as local leaders are seeking the builder perspective on streamlining approvals to minimize red tape, increase supply, and ultimately lower housing costs.
- Platte County, MO: The County Commission has drafted and passed a resolution from the Board of Commissioners in support of Let Builders Build. This has sparked interest in other counties to pass similar resolutions calling out political red tape and encouraging the municipalities within their counties to do the same.
- Lee’s Summit, MO: Lee’s Summit was the first municipality applauded on the Let Builders Build platform for its efficiency and effectiveness in supporting the building industry.
- Olathe, KS: Utilizing the Let Builders Build platform, the City of Olathe was the second municipality builders elected to highlight for their outstanding commitment to supporting residential construction.
- Shawnee, KS: The Let Builders Build movement has been at the forefront of conversation with building officials as they begin the process of adopting the 2024 building codes. The City of Shawnee was the first in Johnson County to pass an ordinance updating the 2024 codes, but with significant amendments that promote building and development in their community.
The campaign has reached thousands of residents by outlining how burdensome permitting timelines, restrictive zoning practices, costly energy codes and inconsistent regulatory requirements have contributed to rising home prices and limited housing inventory.
Moving the housing conversation from a niche builders’ concern to a broader affordability issue affecting families across the region played a key role in shifting the narrative and gaining meaningful industry coverage in publications like Homes.com.
“This conversation became a defining issue for voters and elected officials, marking notable progress since the start of the campaign,” said Will Ruder, Executive Vice President of KCHBA. “As the election cycle approached, local candidates found housing attainability impossible to ignore, prompting them to publicly address regulatory challenges, approval delays, and housing supply constraints.”
Through targeted digital ads, direct mail, social media content, billboards, and local print advertising, the campaign has helped educate and mobilize the public on the roots and effects of housing issues across the Kansas City region. As 2025 comes to an end, KCHBA plans to share more in the new year about how ‘Let Builders Build’ will evolve and how those in the community can get involved.
For updates, visit letbuildersbuildkc.com.
About the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City
The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) is an association of industry professionals serving the communities and residents of the greater Kansas City metropolitan area by promoting housing opportunities. Comprising approximately 500 member companies, the KCHBA supports an industry that contributes more than $1.5 billion to the Kansas City economy and provides for more than 20,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.kchba.org