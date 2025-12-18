Progress Software Announces Winners of 2025 Sitefinity Partner of the Year Awards

New award category spotlights advances in AI-powered digital experiences; Industry leaders recognized for excellence and collaboration

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software, the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the winners of its 2025 Sitefinity Partner of the Year Awards. This annual program celebrates partners worldwide who demonstrate exceptional innovation, collaboration and commitment to delivering outstanding digital experiences with Progress® Sitefinity® DXP.

Sitefinity is a modern, cloud-based, AI-powered enterprise CMS that unifies siloed content and dynamically assembles brand-governed, hyper-personalized experiences in real time. This year’s awards program introduces a new category—AI Innovator Partner of the Year—spotlighting leadership in AI-driven solutions and intelligent automation that transform customer engagement and business outcomes.

The 2025 Sitefinity Partner of the Year Award winners are:

AI Innovator Partners of the Year: Flywheel and Siili Solutions

Honored for pioneering AI-driven Sitefinity solutions, Flywheel and Siili Solutions leveraged intelligent automation to enhance customer engagement and deliver tangible business value.





Digital Agency Partners of the Year: Spinutech and COMMED I A

Recognized for exceptional performance and collaboration, Spinutech and COMMED I A delivered innovative Sitefinity solutions that help drive customer success and optimize digital experiences.





Marketing Excellence Partners of the Year: SilverTech and Arekibo Communications

Celebrated for creativity and strategic insight, SilverTech and Arekibo Communications executed sophisticated marketing initiatives that expand client reach and deliver measurable results.





Customer Success Partners of the Year: Springthrough and Appius

Awarded for their unwavering dedication to client success, Springthrough and Appius provide personalized, high-quality Sitefinity solutions that help maximize long-term customer value.





Emerging Partners of the Year: Clean Code Apps and Ejada Systems

Awarded for making an immediate impact on the Sitefinity ecosystem, Clean Code Apps and Ejada Systems demonstrated rapid growth and strong customer satisfaction through successful implementations.





Sitefinity Practice Partners of the Year: Enqbator and Extreme Consulting

Awarded for their continued investment in a robust Sitefinity practice, Enqbator and Extreme Consulting consistently deliver high-impact, innovative business solutions for their clients.





Technology Partners of the Year: SmarterCommerce and Belong Interactive

Recognized for outstanding technical expertise and innovation, SmarterCommerce and Belong Interactive extend the capabilities of Sitefinity CMS with advanced integrations that address complex business challenges.

“Our partners play a vital role in helping organizations create world-class AI-powered digital experiences,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience business, Progress Software. “Each of this year’s winners has displayed innovation, collaboration and a deep commitment to customer success—setting the standard for excellence within the Sitefinity partner community.”

To learn more about the winners, read the Sitefinity Partner of the Year Awards blog post.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6af353a0-94a9-4634-bf21-5e3979e8062e