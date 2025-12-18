NYSIF Lowers Standard Disability Benefits Premium Rate in 2026

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the state’s nonprofit and largest workers’ compensation insurance carrier, announced today that it is lowering its Disability Benefits (DB) premium rate. Beginning, January 1, 2026, the NYSIF DB standard premium rate will be lowered from a maximum of $24.75 to $17.68 per person, annually—a 28% decrease. The new NYSIF DB standard premium rate will be one of the lowest available in New York State.

"Managing a business involves significant pressures,” said NYSIF Executive Director and CEO Gaurav Vasisht. “Our lower Disability Benefit premium rates for 2026 demonstrate NYSIF's dedication to easing the financial burden for employers across New York State. Simultaneously, we are ensuring comprehensive coverage, safeguarding an employer’s most valuable asset—their workforce—whenever the need emerges so their employees can get back to work at full strength, and do what they do best.”

Disability Benefits provide partial income replacement to employees who are unable to work due to an illness or injury that occurred away from work and for disabilities related to pregnancy.

Since 1950, NYSIF has provided New York State employers with low-cost Disability Benefits insurance. Offering among the lowest, competitive insurance rates for Disability Benefits in New York, NYSIF has become the carrier of choice for employers across the state. Today, nearly 60,000 employers insure more than 820,000 employees with NYSIF Disability Benefits insurance.

The Business Council of New York State President and CEO Heather Mulligan said, “Lower rates help keep essential benefits affordable for workers while easing cost pressures on employers across the state. We commend the New York State Insurance Fund for its continued focus on managing costs responsibly and delivering value to the businesses that rely on its products.”

“We’re proud to be able to offer these new rates, which are among the lowest in New York State, to our policyholders,” said Kristin Markwica, Director, Disability Benefits and Paid Family Leave at NYSIF. “In 2026, when a business renews or writes a new Disability Benefits policy with NYSIF, policyholders will receive a great rate to help them and their employees save money on their Disability Benefits insurance. They will also have access to the other benefits a DB policy from NYSIF provides.”

NYSIF offers equal Disability Benefits rates to all a business’ employees regardless of gender. This is rare in the insurance industry as most carriers price disability coverage for women at a higher rate than men—sometimes more than double. Under the new rates, NYSIF’s $60.00 minimum policy will still apply, and its gender-neutral rates will remain intact.

NYSIF also offers an enriched benefits option. Under New York State law, the maximum benefit a worker can receive in 2026 is $170 a week for 26 weeks. NYSIF’s Enriched Disability Benefits insurance enables employers to provide benefits to employees at up to five times the statutory maximum weekly benefit rate—as much as $850 per week.

NYSIF also offers competitively priced workers’ compensation insurance, as well as workplace safety training for supervisors and employees along with safety resources, all provided by its team of dedicated professionals committed to delivering the highest-quality customer service.

About NYSIF

NYSIF is the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State and among the ten largest nationwide. NYSIF covers 2 million workers and insures 200,000 employers in New York State. NYSIF's mission is to guarantee the availability of workers' compensation, disability insurance and paid family leave at the lowest possible cost to New York employers while maintaining a solvent fund. Since its inception over 110 years ago, NYSIF has fulfilled this mission by competing with other insurance carriers to ensure a fair marketplace while serving as a guaranteed source of coverage for employers that cannot secure coverage elsewhere. NYSIF strives to achieve the best health outcomes for injured workers and be an industry leader in price, quality, and service for New York employers. For more information, visit nysif.com.