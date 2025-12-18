AD Mortgage Releases Mortgage Professionals Pulse Report and 2026 Outlook

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Mortgage, one of the leading wholesale lenders in the US, just released its Mortgage Professionals Pulse Report & 2026 Outlook. The survey represents a snapshot of mortgage broker sentiment, performance, challenges and expectations for 2026 based on responses collected from more than 300 professionals across the country in late November and early December.

AD Mortgage revealed that most respondents – nearly 70% – think that 2025 was a better year for business than 2024, and brokers had an average satisfaction score of 7.58 out of 10. Many were also optimistic about the year ahead, with 57.6% saying they felt motivated for 2026.

Most brokers surveyed said they expect business to grow next year (84.5%), citing the strengthening of referral networks (38.5%), the expansion of Non-QM offerings (30.4%) and an improvement in borrower experience (11.7%) as key factors that will drive growth in the year ahead.

Brokers said that the most significant obstacles in 2025 were external, with 67.8% citing broad economic and market conditions and 43.5% pointing to rate volatility. Client acquisition challenges were noted by 31.4%, whereas internal or operational factors – like tools or regulatory shifts – played a far smaller role.

Most brokers said that borrower hesitation was driven overwhelmingly by interest rates, and 59.7% selected rates as the main reason clients didn’t move forward. Home prices were the second-most-cited barrier at 27.9%, while credit concerns made up just 7.1% of responses.

“Partner feedback confirms the industry's optimism for a strong 2026. This positive market outlook provides the information needed to build strategies that empower mortgage professionals to drive market growth,” said Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of AD Mortgage.

Access the complete survey here: AD Mortgage Professionals Pulse Report & 2026 Outlook.

About AD Mortgage

As a premier direct lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their Prime Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans. The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2024, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including being officially verified as the #1 Non-QM Lender and a Top 3 DSCR and Bank Statement Lender by Scotsman Guide. They were also named a Top 10 Wholesale Lender by Forbes, awarded a Stevie for Innovative Mortgage Technologies, and received a Globee for Achievement in Artificial Intelligence.

AD Mortgage, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact Information:

Andy Restrepo

AD Mortgage, LLC

(645) 240-2300

Andy.Restrepo@admortgage.com