Alexandria Real Estate Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. – ARE

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 26, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (“Alexandria” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARE), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between January 27, 2025 to October 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-are/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

Alexandria and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 27, 2025, post-market, the Company disclosed financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 that were below expectations, including cuts to its FFO guidance for the full-year 2025, due to lower occupancy rates, slower leasing activity and most notably, a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to its LIC property.

On this news, the price of Alexandria’s shares fell from a closing market price of $77.87 per share on October 27, 2025 to $62.94 per share on October 28, 2025, a decline of about 19% in the span of just a single day.

The case is Warren Hern v. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-11319.

