Bevel Founder Jessica Schaefer Returns with Capital V, A Modern Approach to Strategic Communications

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power publicist Jessica Schaefer — who founded and sold top VC and tech communications firm Bevel in 2023 and built her reputation orchestrating the high profile turnarounds of firms like Point72, Better.com, Moody’s, and Dave.com — returns to the world of strategic communications. Schaefer, back with her third act, today launches Capital V Strategies (CapV), a modern approach to strategic communications sought after by the entrepreneurs, venture firms, and CEOs defining industries.

“Generative AI has changed the PR game forever. All brands are visible. All CEOs are visible. We’re taking a science-meets-magic approach because as everyone knows the best creative storytellers have a certain ‘je ne sais quoi,’ an innate ability to bring ideas to life. It’s a mix of art, intelligence, and chemistry,” Schaefer said.

“ChatGPT will make all brands feel the same. The ones that will stand out will be working with firms like ours,” she adds.

With more than 20 years in the industry, Schaefer has worked with finance giants like Jefferies, RBC, RBS, OppenheimerFunds, and Sagard Asset Management. She put VC and tech brands on the map, including Acorns, Public.com, Greycroft, Torch Capital, ClockTower Ventures, YieldStreet, BlockTower Capital, and Rally Rd.

Schaefer scaled Bevel from a bootstrapped startup into an eight-figure powerhouse over six years, with more than 70 employees, and representing over $60 billion in AUM, before selling the firm. She has represented icons such as Steve Cohen and Alan Patricof, alongside high-growth disruptors: Jeffrey Cruttenden, Noah Kerner, and Vishal Garg.

Quietly building in stealth, CapV has attracted award-winning communications strategists from JPMorgan Chase, Walgreens, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) and former litigators, investor relations, SEO, social media and content strategists. The company’s differentiated, high-touch model makes it the first call for high-profile individuals, navigating high-stakes moments.

The firm will offer strategic search engine optimization (SEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) support, ensuring brands are visible and trusted within AI-powered search results; social growth and content strategies, executive thought leadership, crisis communications, investor, stakeholder and regulatory affairs management, while acting as strategic advisors deeply immersed in the industries of the companies and leaders it supports. Investor-backed, the firm is actively in discussions to acquire boutique, strategic agencies and tech solutions to power the 360 marketing and media solution.

In parallel, Schaefer will now serve as Chairwoman of Lushi, the AI-powered fertility startup she incubated over the last year after selling Bevel, which is under negotiations to be acquired.

CapV is a strategic communications and advisory firm trusted by top CEOs, billionaires, and innovators across tech, finance, and emerging industries. For 20 years, the firm’s leadership has helped build enduring brands and turn bold ideas into cultural and commercial momentum. Cap V also invests in exceptional entrepreneurs advancing healthcare, fintech, crypto, and femtech. For more information, visit: https://www.capvstrategies.com/ .

