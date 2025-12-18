Toll Brothers Announces Bethany Farms Luxury Home Community is Now Open in Simpsonville, South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Greenville luxury home community, Bethany Farms, is now open in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville, South Carolina. The community features single-family homes situated on private, half-acre home sites with surrounding nature views.

Bethany Farms offers an exclusive collection of one- and two-story home designs ranging from 3,200 to over 3,640 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and 2 to 4-car garages. An array of opportunities for personalization include options for first-floor primary bedroom suites and covered patios. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s.





"Bethany Farms is the perfect combination of luxury home designs, private home sites, and a premier location near vibrant Simpsonville and Greenville," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community also features onsite amenities including an outdoor pool and cabana, providing residents with a relaxing retreat right at home. Bethany Farms is located just minutes from downtown Greenville and near the Five Forks area of Simpsonville, offering convenient access to employment centers, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Students living in the community may attend the top-rated schools in the Greenville County School District.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 3 Birch Horizon Avenue in Simpsonville. For more information on Bethany Farms and other Toll Brothers communities in South Carolina, call 866-232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bcf1a17-1352-483d-b919-c9061e500b9c

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)