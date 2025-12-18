Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 18 December 2025 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,968,953 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 35.37p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 207,787,410 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


Recommended Reading

  • December 17, 2025 10:25 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
    Net Asset Value

    Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 15 December 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 36.9 pence per share. For...

    Read More
  • December 12, 2025 07:15 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
    Net Asset Value

    Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 8 December 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 36.9 pence per share. For...

    Read More