UL Set to Complete Initial Public Offering (IPO), Ushering in a New Era of Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UL is about to complete its Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant milestone in the company’s development and the official start of a new chapter. As an emerging global force in media and digital marketing, UL’s upcoming listing not only recognizes the company’s past efforts and achievements but also signals a future filled with greater potential and broader opportunities.





Since its founding, UL has adhered to the core principles of innovation-driven growth and integrity in operations, committed to providing high-quality content communication and digital marketing services to clients worldwide while continuously driving transformation within the media industry. The company is expected to complete its IPO restructuring in mid-March 2026. This process will bring employees an entirely new professional experience and create wider strategic expansion opportunities for the company’s future development.

Ethan Carter, CEO of UL North America, stated regarding the upcoming IPO:

“UL’s success comes from the dedication and contributions of every employee. Every honor belongs to each member of our team.”

This upcoming listing is not only a major achievement in the company’s growth, but also a recognition and reward for the long-term dedication and hard work of all employees.

UL’s progress toward going public would not be possible without the strong support of government agencies, regulatory authorities, investors, partners, and all employees. The company extends sincere gratitude to all institutions and individuals who have supported UL’s development. With the successful completion of the IPO, UL’s international influence will be further strengthened. As a multinational enterprise regulated by both the United Kingdom and the United States, UL has always strictly complied with international regulations, operating its global business with high standards and transparency.

Looking ahead, UL will continue to uphold its business philosophy of “customer-centricity, quality-driven sustainability, management-based efficiency, and innovation-led development.” The company will keep enhancing its core competitiveness, expanding global markets, strengthening management systems, and continuously elevating its corporate value and brand influence.

This IPO not only marks UL’s entry into a new stage of development but also opens the door to broader opportunities and a higher-level international platform.

Media Contact:

Company: UL CLV ADVERTISING MEDIA LTD

Contact Person: JORDAN PHILIP TRIPODI

Email: support@umisk.com

Website: https://www.umisk.com/

