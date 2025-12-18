DeFi Technologies Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against DeFi Technologies Inc. - DEFT

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 30, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against DeFi Technologies Inc. (“DeFi” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: DEFT), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

DeFi investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-defi/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

DeFi and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 13, 2025, post-market, the Company announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, disclosing a nearly 20% decline in revenue, well below market expectations, and also significantly lowered its 2025 revenue forecast, from $218.6 million to approximately $116.6 million, due to “a delay in executing DeFi Alpha arbitrage opportunities previously forecasted due to the proliferation of [DAT] companies and the consolidation in digital asset price movement in the latter half of 2025.”

On this news, the price of DeFi’s shares fell $0.40 per share, or 27.59%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.05 per share on November 17, 2025.

The case is Linkedto Partners LLC v. DeFi Technologies Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-06637.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.