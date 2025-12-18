CARBIOS maintains its commitment to build the Longlaville plant and adjusts its timeline

CARBIOS reaffirms its ambition to pursue the Longlaville plant construction project and postpones the timeline by three-month.

The plant construction project is supported by: Pre-commercialization contracts covering close to 50% of the production capacity of the future industrial site in Longlaville. Significant progress in structuring the additional financing required to restart the project. Secured public funding of €42.5 million.





A small portion1 of the financing still needs to be secured before the project can move forward. CARBIOS aims to achieve this by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

With over €55 million in projected available cash at the end of 2025 2 , CARBIOS has visibility on its financing horizon beyond the next twelve months while maintaining its strategic capabilities and a rigorous control over expenses.

CARBIOS remains fully committed to the commercialization of licenses for its technology, and following the successful contract with Wankai, ambitions to sign other licenses in Europe, North America and South America.

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 18 December 2025 (6:30 p.m. CET). CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) reaffirms its ambition to pursue the Longlaville plant construction project, by rescheduling the timeline with a three-month adjustment.

In 2025, CARBIOS signed pre-commercialization contracts covering close to 50% of the production capacity of the future industrial site in Longlaville and is working to secure commitments to reach 70% in the near term. These multiple commercial agreements concluded in the cosmetics, beverage, and tire textile filament industries, confirm the strong market traction for biorecycled PET produced using the technology designed and developed by CARBIOS.

The pre-commercialization progress has been instrumental in driving forward the structuring of the financing needed to resume construction project of this first PET biorecycling plant in France and to cover the main portion required to finance the plant project3. It is expected that the plant will be financially independent from CARBIOS (non-recourse financing on CARBIOS.)



The financing of this industrial project is based on private financing (debt and equity) and on confirmed public aid amounting to 42.5 million euros.

If this is the case, the plant should be commissioned during the first half of 2028.

CARBIOS remains fully committed to commercializing licenses for its technology, with an initial strategic partnership agreement signed on 2 December 2025 with Wankai New Materials to deploy its PET biorecycling technology in Asia4. In addition, the Company aims to commercialize new licenses in Europe, as well as in North and South America.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies—dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation—are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B Corp™ certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn : carbios / Instagram : carbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority (“AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

1. Around 10%

2. Compared to €72M as of June 30, 2025

3. The plant’s financing covers construction, equipment, engineering, start-up costs, contingencies to address risks inherent to any industrial project, the working capital needs of the future plant, operating costs for this industrial entity until it becomes profitable, as well as upcoming repayments of loan interest and principal.

4. CARBIOS and Wankai New Materials sign the definitive agreement establishing a strategic partnership to the large-scale deployment of CARBIOS’s PET biorecycling technology in Asia

