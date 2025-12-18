Location of Things Market Set to Reach US$ 737.7 Billion by 2035 as Satellite Launches and IoT Expansion Redefine Global Connectivity Standards Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global location of things market was valued at US$ 35.09 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 737.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 35.6% during the 2026–2035 forecast period.

The location of things market witnessed a seismic infrastructure upgrade in 2024 through aggressive orbital expansion. SpaceX dominated US activity by conducting 138 orbital launches, while China secured its position as a major space power with 68 launches. Global accessibility reached unprecedented levels with 261 total orbital launch attempts worldwide. Approximately 10,400 active satellites now circle the Earth, contributing to a total count of over 14,000 objects in orbit. SpaceX alone deployed over 6,791 Starlink satellites to guarantee low-latency data availability. Such density ensures that critical tracking services remain uninterrupted regardless of geography.

Standardization bodies finalized 5G Release 18 to fully leverage these physical assets. These new protocols target a vertical accuracy of 1 meter or less for 90% of Industrial IoT user equipment. Enhanced precision drives the Location of things market by allowing digital twins to mirror physical operations with centimeter-level fidelity. Industrial stakeholders now rely on this robust connectivity to manage assets in complex environments. Consequently, satellite density and refined standards have effectively eliminated global connectivity dead zones.

Key Findings in Location of Things Market

Market Forecast (2035) US$ 737.7 billion CAGR 35.6% Largest Region (2025) North America (32.73%) By Product Type Location Analytics Platforms (33.89%) By Deployment On-Premises (34.73%) By Application Supply Chain & Logistics Tracking (34%) By Technology GPS & Satellite-Based Tracking (32.55%) Top Drivers Surging demand for real-time asset visibility across global supply chains.

Rapid expansion of 5G networks enabling precise indoor positioning.

Proliferation of autonomous vehicles requiring centimeter-level navigation accuracy. Top Trends Integration of location data with Digital Twins for predictive modeling.

Deployment of Low Earth Orbit satellite constellations for global coverage.

Adoption of AI-driven analytics to forecast spatial movement patterns. Top Challenges Escalating consumer concerns regarding data privacy and surveillance ethics.

Complex interoperability issues between proprietary hardware and legacy systems.

Signal interference in dense urban environments affecting data reliability.

Automotive Sensors and Robotaxis Drive Mobility Innovation

Automotive sector advancements significantly accelerated the Location of things market through massive sensor deployment. Manufacturers installed 1.529 million LiDAR units in passenger vehicles throughout 2024. That figure represents a remarkable 245.4% year-on-year growth rate for the technology. RoboSense captured 26% of this rapidly expanding global automotive LiDAR market share. Chinese OEMs are scheduled to release 111 new car models equipped with LiDAR starting in 2024/2025. These sensors provide the granular spatial data required for next-generation driver-assistance systems.

Autonomous mobility services moved from experimental pilots to commercial viability. Baidu’s Apollo Go completed 7 million cumulative rides by July 2024. Operators reported 899,000 robotaxi rides in the second quarter alone. Waymo achieved a milestone of 100,000 paid rides per week by mid-year. Such scaling demonstrates how the Location of things market transforms urban transport. Autonomous fleets now depend entirely on real-time spatial positioning for safe and efficient navigation.

Logistics Leaders Deploy Active Tracking Across Supply Chains

Global logistics giants aggressively adopted tracking technologies to mature the Location of things market. Hapag-Lloyd equipped 1.6 million shipping containers with tracking devices by late 2024. The company had previously installed 700,000 units in 2023 before accelerating to the current target. Maersk added 125,000 new containers to its fleet to alleviate equipment shortages. Financial results projected Maersk’s EBIT between US$ 5.2 billion and US$ 5.7 billion. Active tracking ensures these high-value assets remain visible across both ocean and land routes.

Visibility platforms integrated massive datasets to support these physical trackers. Vizion tracked 13.3 million container journeys with event-level detail during the year. The platform combined 230 different data sources to create cohesive supply chain views. Hapag-Lloyd’s "Live Position" pilot engaged 14 major customers across the automotive and retail sectors. These initiatives prove the Location of things market is essential for eliminating blind spots. Stakeholders gain actionable, real-time insights into cargo movements globally.

Consumer Wearables and Hardware Achieve Massive Market Penetration

Hardware innovations fueled demand for the Location of things market within the consumer sector. Global shipments reached 6.2 billion Bluetooth devices in 2024, with data transfer units accounting for 1.5 billion. Bluetooth Location Services devices, such as asset tags, hit 538 million shipments. Apple AirTag buyers represented 69% of the smart tag sector, with cumulative shipments exceeding 55 million. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite platform now offers 30% more accurate location positioning. Such precision makes consumer tracking utilities more reliable than ever.

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) adoption surged alongside Bluetooth to enhance spatial awareness. Chip sales ranged between 450 million and 500 million units in 2024. Smartphones integrated 60% of these UWB chips, creating a vast installed base. u-blox launched the UBX-M10150-CC chip, which consumes just 10mW of power. High efficiency drives the Location of things market toward smaller, longer-lasting wearables. Manufacturers prioritize low power consumption to extend the utility of tracking devices.

Connected Infrastructure and Open Mapping Power Urban Intelligence

Urban centers leveraged the Location of things market to improve efficiency and management. Cities installed 32.9 million smart streetlights globally by the end of 2024. Europe hosts 35% of this global installed base, while Signify manages 5.8 million lighting control units. Projections indicate a 20.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate for smart streetlights through 2029. Connected infrastructure reduces energy expenditures while providing a digital canopy for urban data collection. Municipalities utilize these networks to monitor environmental conditions and traffic flows.

Data foundations support these physical assets by democratizing access to geospatial information. Overture Maps released 86 million kilometers of road data in 2024 to support navigation. The alpha release included 200 million addresses in July 2024. January saw 57 million place records added to the open dataset. These open resources lower entry barriers for developers in the Location of things market. Accurate mapping remains a crucial component for municipal planning and next-generation navigation apps.

Retailers Automate Inventory and Scale Aerial Delivery Networks

Retailers automated inventory processes to capture efficiency gains in the Location of things market. Walmart plans to install digital shelf labels in 2,300 stores by 2026. These systems allow staff to update 120,000 items per store in minutes. Drone delivery networks expanded simultaneously to reach more consumers. Walmart covered 75% of the Dallas-Fort Worth population with drone services. An additional 1.8 million households gained access to this rapid delivery network.

Aerial logistics demonstrated rapid performance improvements and cost reductions. Wing completed 350,000 commercial drone deliveries by mid-2024. Average flight times clocked in at just 3 minutes 24 seconds. Operational costs dropped to approximately US$ 30 per delivery, with aims to reach US$ 7. These metrics validate the Location of things market as a viable solution for last-mile challenges. Retailers continue to invest heavily to speed up fulfillment and reduce labor costs.

Agricultural Robotics and Commercial Drones Optimize Global Farming

Precision agriculture propels the Location of things market forward through advanced aerial robotics. DJI operates 400,000 agricultural drones worldwide, marking a 90% usage increase since 2020. These units monitored or sprayed 500 million hectares of farmland in 2024. DJI controls 80% of the US commercial drone sector, with revenue estimates reaching US$ 3.5 billion. Global drone deliveries transported goods worth US$ 251 million, with daily delivery volumes hitting 14,000 worldwide.

Automated ground systems manage vast landscapes beyond aerial surveillance. France utilizes 600 agricultural robots primarily for mechanical weeding. US data reveals that 52% of midsize farms use auto-steering guidance systems. Large-scale farms utilize yield mapping at a 68% rate. The Location of things market ensures food security through high-tech monitoring and automation. Farmers increasingly rely on these precise technologies to maximize crop yields and minimize resource waste.

Social Platforms Monetize Movement Through User Engagement Growth

Social platforms effectively monetized the Location of things market through fitness and connectivity. Strava registered 135 million users by late 2024, driving revenue to US$ 163.4 million. Running clubs on the platform saw a 59% increase in participation. Pokémon GO generated US$ 544 million by leveraging location-based gameplay. Life360 reported 79.6 million Monthly Active Users seeking family safety solutions. The platform hosted 2.3 million paying "circles" by year-end.

Subscription models flourished as users prioritized safety and connection. Life360 saw its Q4 revenue hit US$ 115.5 million, a significant year-over-year increase. These figures highlight the immense consumer value placed on real-time positioning. Social applications now treat location as a core feature rather than a utility. Consequently, the market continues to expand into daily digital interactions and community building.

Industrial Automation Attracts Capital Amidst Strict Privacy Enforcement

Industrial automation faces mixed dynamics but retains strategic importance in the Location of things market. Global shipments totaled 505,000 industrial robots in 2024, representing a slight 2.4% decline. However, China achieved a historic 57% domestic supply rate, while Japan installed 44,500 units. Compliance simultaneously shaped the landscape, with European regulators issuing €1.2 billion in GDPR fines. LinkedIn faced a €310 million penalty, and Uber received a €290 million fine for data mishandling.

Investors backed secure infrastructure despite these regulatory headwinds. Scale AI raised US$ 1 billion to support autonomous data mapping. Cloud provider Vultr secured US$ 333 million, while Crusoe raised US$ 600 million for AI solutions. Claroty obtained US$ 100 million specifically for industrial security. Capital flows confirm that the Location of things market remains a high-priority investment. Stakeholders recognize that secure, connected ecosystems are vital for future industrial resilience.

Location of Things Market Major Players:

Cloud Software Group, Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute

HERE Technologies

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Navigine

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Ubisense

Verizon

Wireless Logic

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Location Analytics Platform

Asset Tracking Solutions

Geofencing & Geolocation Tools

IoT Sensors & Beacons:

Ancillary Tools & Software:

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Application

Supply Chain & Logistics Tracking

Asset & Equipment Management

Retail & Customer Engagement

Smart Cities & Transportation

Others

By Technology

GPS & Satellite-Based Tracking

Bluetooth Low Energy/UWB Tracking

RFID/NFC Technology

Wi-Fi/Cellular Network Tracking

AI & Predictive Location Analytics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

