Record-breaking CIIE 2025 Achievements Signal Global Momentum

Shanghai, China, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) has concluded with record results, underscoring its growing global influence and China’s commitment to openness. Over six days, the expo welcomed 922,000 visits—an all-time high and an 8.2% increase from last year. Intended one-year purchase deals reached $83.49 billion, up 4.4% year-on-year. With 4,108 exhibitors from 138 countries and regions in attendance—the broadest participation to date—this turnout highlighted strong global interest in engaging with China’s vast market.





The CIIE-HEALTH section（Healthy China, Healthy Life）and CIIE-TECH section (Equipping Tomorrow Together) were abuzz with a host of cutting-edge innovations and strengthened partnerships. Medtronic Greater China's Cao Shan highlighted the real-world impact, “Medtronic has turned these flagship exhibits into commercial products, benefiting many patients in China.” Meanwhile, visitors engaged with immersive technologies like XR headsets and robotic arms, and companies unveiled new technological solutions, such as Nippon Paint’s coating technology for vertical-takeoff battery packs.

Adjacent to these displays of mature technology, the CIIE-NOVA Section（In China, Dive into New Arenas）hummed with a different kind of energy. Here, startups collaborated with industry giants via incubators, gaining technology resources and market-access opportunities.

Beyond the hardware and startups, the CIIE-SERVICES section (Connect Industry, Connect China) drew major service firms like DHL and Standard Chartered, which offered integrated finance, logistics, and digital solutions linking exhibits with global supply chains.

From apparel and food to smart mobility, the exhibition served as a shared platform of opportunities within China’s vast market for global companies. In the CIIE-LIFESTYLE section（Better Quality, Better Life）, LEGO showed a Chinese Lunar New Year “Year of the Horse” set. In the CIIE-FOOD section（From Global Farms to Chinese Dining Tables）, New Zealand kiwifruit brand Zespri said the expo had helped deepen its presence in China, calling the Chinese market “an indispensable overseas market.” Elsewhere, the CIIE-MOVE section（Mobility ∞）showcased global carmakers’ latest models and technologies. For instance, Tesla displayed its Cybercab.

Looking ahead, preparations for CIIE 2026 are progressing steadily. With over 80,000 square meters of exhibition space reserved, expectations are high for the CIIE to reach new heights in 2026. As business engagement deepens, CIIE continues to solidify its role as the pivotal platform for multinational dialogue, inclusive development, and shared opportunities.