RCI BANQUE: Emtn Base Prospectus 2025

December 18th, 2025

 

RCI BANQUE: Emtn Base Prospectus 2025
 The RCI Banque EMTN base prospectus dated December 18th, 2025, is now available on the website www.mobilize-fs.com.

