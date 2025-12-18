|PRESS RELEASE
|December 18th, 2025
RCI BANQUE: Emtn Base Prospectus 2025
The RCI Banque EMTN base prospectus dated December 18th, 2025, is now available on the website www.mobilize-fs.com.
Attachment
| Source: RCI Banque RCI Banque
|PRESS RELEASE
|December 18th, 2025
RCI BANQUE: Emtn Base Prospectus 2025
The RCI Banque EMTN base prospectus dated December 18th, 2025, is now available on the website www.mobilize-fs.com.
Attachment
05/12/2025 RCI Banque discloses updated binding MREL (1) requirement RCI Banque has received the draft of the decision of the Single Resolution Board (SRB) on its minimum requirement...Read More
MEDIA RELEASE Paris, 29th October 2025 THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE S.A. HAS APPROVED THE APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK CLAUDE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE S.A. The...Read More