Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund and American Family Insurance Partner with All Kids Bike to Fund Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs in Metro Atlanta

Rapid City, South Dakota, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA — Promoting physical and academic development, the Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund (AFYF), an associate-led fund of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, and American Family Insurance today announced a partnership with All Kids Bike – a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit – whose mission is to teach every child in America to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. Through this partnership, All Kids Bike will provide 11 elementary schools in Metro Atlanta with its Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program.

Through the Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program, each school will receive a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, teacher training and certification, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program. By introducing biking as in-school education, the program helps build confidence, coordination, and a sense of personal achievement in young students.

"Learning to ride a bike is a child’s first step into the world of active play," said Lisa Weyer, executive director of All Kids Bike. "Thanks to the Atlantic Falcons Youth Fund and American Family Insurance, children in Atlanta schools now have the opportunity to learn to ride, build confidence, and develop healthy habits—strengthening both their skills and the community."

Schools were eligible to apply for the program through All Kids Bike, and with the help of members of the Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund, the following 11 schools were selected for the program.

Allgood Elementary School – Stone Mountain, Ga.

Brumby Elementary School – Marietta, Ga.

Burgess-Peterson Academy – Atlanta, Ga.

Doraville United – Doraville, Ga.

Gray Elementary – Gray, Ga.

Heritage Academy – Atlanta, Ga.

Kay R. Pace Elementary School of the Arts – Jonesboro, Ga.

KIPP Woodson Park Academy – Atlanta, Ga.

Lille E. Suder Elementary School – Jonesboro, Ga.

Main Street Academy – College Park, Ga.

Taylor Creek Elementary School – Hinesville, Ga.

“Increasing the time kids spend in physical activity is at the core of the Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund,” said AMB Sports and Entertainment Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Sports Philanthropy Chris Millman. “We are thrilled to partner with American Family Insurance to further All Kids Bike’s mission and bring their programming to schools in metro Atlanta. We hope when kids learn to ride through this program, they feel a sense of accomplishment, gain confidence and learn a skill they will use to remain active throughout their lives.”

To celebrate the announcement, Atlanta Falcons players, cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon, along with American Family Insurance agents and representatives from All Kids Bike recently surprised Kindergarteners at Burgess-Peterson Academy and Kipp Woodson Park Academy with the Strider bikes and were on-hand to see the kids’ first rides.

Click here for photos and b-roll of the surprise.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA FALCONS YOUTH FUND

The Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund (AFYF) strives to increase the time kids spend in physical activity-especially those approaches that change the lives of children who are most likely to miss out on or opt out of physical activity and to give more children access to fresh fruits and vegetables. AFYF is an associate-led fund of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE

American Family Insurance, a mutual holding company based in Madison, Wis., has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investments and creative partnerships. American Family Insurance is the nation’s 12th-largest property/casualty insurance company, ranking No. 202 on the Fortune 500 list. American Family has a current ‘a+’ credit rating through AM Best, and has distinction as a “Standing the Test of Time” company, which is represented by having an AM Best financial strength rating of ‘A’ or better for 75 years. The company sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. American Family Insurance also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance and has approximately 11,000 employees nationwide.

ABOUT ALL KIDS BIKE

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with a simple mission: to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The ready-to-teach program includes teacher training and certification, a complete 8-lesson curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program, everything needed to teach kids how to ride a bike! Supported by the Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,700 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 170,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place. For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org/.

