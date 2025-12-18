Dr. Sajad Zalzala Launches New Scholarship for Future Healthcare Innovators

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Sajad Zalzala, a renowned physician entrepreneur and pioneer in longevity and functional medicine, today announced the establishment of the Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals. This annual $1500 scholarship, awarded through an essay contest, is designed to identify and support the next generation of undergraduate students who demonstrate a forward-thinking, innovative approach to healthcare.

The scholarship reflects Dr. Zalzala’s two-decade career dedicated to advancing medicine beyond traditional symptom management to address the foundational root causes of health, aging, and disease. Open to undergraduate students across the United States who are on any path toward a healthcare career, the program seeks applicants who share a vision for a more proactive, personalized, and technology-integrated future for patient care.

"True progress in medicine comes from empowering those who look at challenges not as fixed realities, but as systems to be understood and redesigned," said Dr. Sajad Zalzala. "This scholarship is an investment in the minds that will question the status quo. We are looking for students who think deeply about prevention, leverage innovation for access, and are committed to creating health solutions that are as compassionate as they are effective. I am excited to support their academic journeys and help foster the leadership our healthcare system urgently needs."

Scholarship Overview and Vision

The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship is more than a financial award; it is a platform for emerging thought leaders. Applicants are tasked with writing a 500-750 word essay responding to a prompt that directly engages with Dr. Zalzala’s core philosophy: moving "beyond symptoms to address the true root causes of health."

The essay prompt asks students to identify one significant "root cause" challenge in modern healthcare—such as in chronic disease prevention, health equity, or digital health integration—and articulate how they envision their future role contributing to a meaningful solution. This exercise is designed to surface creative, critical thinking and a deep understanding of systemic healthcare issues.

"Healthcare's greatest innovations will come from interdisciplinary thinkers—those who blend clinical insight with technological fluency and human-centered design," Dr. Zalzala added. "This essay contest is a window into how the next generation is framing these complex problems, and I am confident we will discover inspiring perspectives."

Eligibility and Application Details

To be eligible, applicants must be currently enrolled undergraduate students at an accredited U.S. institution, pursuing a degree that leads to a healthcare profession, and maintaining a minimum 3.0 GPA. The application requires the original essay and proof of enrollment.

The complete application package must be submitted via email to apply@drsajadzalzalascholarship.com by the deadline of September 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST. The scholarship committee will notify the selected recipient by October 15, 2026.

About Dr. Sajad Zalzala

Dr. Sajad Zalzala ("Dr. Z") is a physician entrepreneur licensed to practice medicine in all 50 states and D.C. He is the founder of Root Causes Medical Consultants, PLC, where he delivers holistic, functional medicine and provides strategic consulting to health tech startups. He previously co-founded AgelessRx, a pioneering longevity-focused telemedicine platform, where he served as Chief Medical Officer and was a co-investigator on the landmark PEARL trial for aging. His work has been recognized globally, including leading a team to win the first round of the prestigious XPRIZE Healthspan competition. Dr. Zalzala’s career is defined by a commitment to scaling next-generation, patient-centered health solutions that prioritize longevity and root-cause analysis.

For more information about the Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals, including detailed eligibility criteria, the official essay prompt, and application instructions, please visit the official scholarship website.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Sajad Zalzala

Organization: Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals

Website: www.drsajadzalzalascholarship.com

Email: apply@drsajadzalzalascholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad6611c0-f026-4861-9824-edb0c17eb9f7