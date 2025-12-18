New AI Tool Solves Complex Asset Management Challenges as Great Wealth Transfer Accelerates

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Title Allocate today announced the launch of its AI-assisted personal assets management platform, which solves increasingly complex challenges and tight settlement timelines that estate attorneys face.

Today’s Great Wealth Transfer is driving an unprecedented wave of asset distribution as baby boomers and the silent generation leave significant wealth to their heirs. It’s estimated that $100B in art and collectibles will change hands every year for the next decade. While stocks and real estate transfer with relative ease, unique personal property bottlenecks an orderly settlement. The process of cataloging, valuing and dividing these assets is manual and time-consuming even in this digital age. Additionally, attorneys face tight timelines because estate tax returns are required within nine months of their client's passing. Attorneys face both operational and emotionally charged dispute resolution challenges standing in the way of resolving these matters efficiently.

"In estate and divorce matters, the lack of structure around personal property creates unnecessary risk and frustration," said Matthew Erskine, an attorney specializing in estate planning and tax planning. "Title Allocate mirrors how these cases actually unfold, while producing documentation that attorneys can stand behind and integrate into broader tax and settlement planning.”

Title Allocate provides a centralized digital platform for the entire workflow, including inventory creation, property valuation, preference ranking, conflict flagging and asset division. With a specialization in art, collectibles and unique personal property, the platform leverages its proprietary network of thousands of certified and vetted appraisers and a proprietary cataloging framework to organize and value assets. AI helps flag issues and surface the right specialists for each category.

"Unique personal property is where estates get stuck," said George Fortin, Title founder. "Attorneys shouldn't have to be experts in fine art or collectibles. Title provides that expertise as an extension of their practice, and Title Allocate gives them a single platform to manage the allocation of all personal property.”

What sets Title Allocate apart is its preference conflict resolution system. Monetary value alone rarely reflects an object's true worth, especially in family matters. Without a proven system that includes weighing sentimental value, this process remains time-consuming and contentious.

Using the Title Allocate platform, managers can now assign each party a set number of points they use to indicate which items across the asset catalog they personally value most. This weighted voting system enables holistic valuation, accounting for both market and sentimental value, instead of parties negotiating asset values item by item

"Asset allocation absorbs an enormous amount of time for estate professionals," Fortin said. "Everything from tracking down photos, compiling accurate catalogs, recording preferences and documenting decisions, all while navigating highly emotional dynamics. By consolidating these steps into a structured, repeatable process, Title Allocate not only saves time but provides better, more equitable outcomes for clients.”

Title Allocate is available now. Visit titleallocate.com to sign up and learn more.

Title is a technology company with deep expertise in wealth, institutional collectibles and private asset management. The company combines proven AI capabilities with decades of experience serving collectors, family offices, and financial institutions. Title leveraged its expertise and a close collaboration with specialized attorneys who face the operational challenges of asset separation in their daily practice to create Title Allocate.

