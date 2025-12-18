Visionary Healthcare Entrepreneur Thomas Mollick Launches Annual $1,000 Scholarship for Aspiring Undergraduate Founders

ODESSA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Mollick, President and Co-Founder of Rx Development, today announced the official launch of the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, a new annual award designed to support the next generation of innovative thinkers and business builders. The scholarship will provide $1,000 to one outstanding undergraduate student in the United States who demonstrates passion, vision, and commitment to a career in entrepreneurship.

Open to all current undergraduate students enrolled in accredited U.S. institutions, the scholarship will be awarded through a competitive essay contest. Applicants are invited to share their entrepreneurial journey—past, present, or future—and explain the problem they aim to solve, the impact they hope to create, and why their vision matters. Submissions must be 500–1,000 words and reflect original thought, clarity of purpose, and authentic enthusiasm for building something meaningful.

“Entrepreneurship isn’t just about starting a company—it’s about seeing a gap in the world and having the courage to fill it,” said Mollick. “I remember what it felt like as a student: full of ideas but short on resources. This scholarship is my way of helping someone take that first bold step without the weight of financial pressure holding them back.”

Thomas Mollick, a graduate of Assumption University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management, co-founded Rx Development with a mission to drive innovation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. Under his leadership, the company has become a trusted name known for operational excellence, strategic foresight, and a deep commitment to transparency. Now based in Odessa, Florida, Mollick remains actively engaged in regional business networks and is passionate about fostering economic growth and community collaboration.

The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs reflects his belief that great ventures often begin in dorm rooms, coffee shops, or late-night study sessions—and that early support can be transformative. The scholarship is not limited to business majors; students from any discipline are encouraged to apply if they are pursuing or planning to pursue an entrepreneurial path.

Key Dates & Details:

Application Deadline: September 15, 2026

September 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: October 15, 2026

October 15, 2026 Award Amount: $1,000 (one-time, non-renewable)

$1,000 (one-time, non-renewable) Eligibility: Undergraduate students in the U.S. with a demonstrated interest in entrepreneurship

Undergraduate students in the U.S. with a demonstrated interest in entrepreneurship How to Apply: Submit essay as a PDF or Word document via email to apply@thomasmollickscholarship.com





Essays will be evaluated by an independent review panel based on originality, clarity of vision, passion for business, and writing quality. The winner will be notified by email and publicly recognized (with permission) on the scholarship’s official website and social platforms.

This initiative underscores a growing national emphasis on youth entrepreneurship as a driver of job creation, technological advancement, and community resilience. By investing in students today, Thomas Mollick aims to catalyze ventures that will shape tomorrow’s economy.

For more information about the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs—including the full essay prompt, eligibility guidelines, and FAQs—please visit www.thomasmollickscholarship.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Thomas Mollick

Organization: Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

Website: www.thomasmollickscholarship.com

Email: apply@thomasmollickscholarship.com

