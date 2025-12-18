Organic & Natural Health to Address Policy, Integrity and Innovation at 2026 Industry Conference

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organic & Natural Health Association (Organic & Natural Health) will convene industry leaders, policymakers and changemakers for its 11th Annual Conference, “The United States of Health: Building Bridges to Opportunity,” Jan. 20–22, 2026, at the Marriott Pompano Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale.





The invitation-only gathering is designed to drive deep, solutions-oriented dialogues and high-value networking that is enhanced by an intentionally limited number of participants. The conference will address the intersection of natural health, policy, science, retail, geopolitics and emerging technologies.

“In a time marked by confusion, disruption and division, our industry needs a space to think differently and act collectively,” said Karen Howard , CEO and executive director of Organic & Natural Health. “Our conference is about building real bridges between states and systems, nature and science, and ideals and action. By doing so we can protect industry integrity, empower consumers and shape a resilient future for natural health.”

The conference opens Tuesday evening with a cultural celebration led by Ghanaian-born dancer, choreographer, author, and fitness entrepreneur, Kukuwa Kyereboah and keynote by Taryn Abrahams , founder of Empower Behavioral Services, focused on strengthening organizations by prioritizing the health of people. Programming on Wednesday and Thursday will examine the “state of health” from multiple vantage points, beginning with retailers and the challenges they face in delivering trusted, nutrient-rich products to consumers.

Scientific insight will be provided by Stephen Van Vliet, Ph.D. , assistant professor of nutrition, dietetics and food sciences at Utah State University , who will present on nutrient density and the critical link between soil health and human health. Policy and systems-level change will be explored through case studies such as Texas’ evolving health model, presented by Travis McCormick , principal at McCormick Strategies, followed by a discussion with industry leaders on applying those lessons nationally.

Additional sessions will address grassroots advocacy, the future of dietary supplement regulation, the readiness of the industry for potential “DSHEA 2.0” reforms, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in politics, business strategy and consumer health. International perspectives will be highlighted by Stian Jenssen , a former NATO chief of staff, and now director of governmental affairs and international relations of Aker ASA , who will examine geopolitics, tariffs and their downstream impact on global supply chains. Building on that global context, a dedicated panel will focus on the real-world business implications of tariffs, featuring Shaheen Majeed , global CEO and managing director of Sabinsa and Patrick Barr, co-founder of Bright Pharma Caps .

The conference will conclude with keynote, Erika Craft , market research analyst at Informa , who will present the financial “State of the Industry,” setting the stage for insights from the newly formed Organic & Natural Health CPG Council and a forward-looking panel of brand leaders focused on evolving consumer expectations and how the industry can meet them. The session will conclude with an interactive workshop examining the impact of artificial intelligence on industry success and consumer health, led by Organic & Natural Health board member Heather Granato and Anand Swaroop , founder and president of Cepham.

“Our goal is not just conversation, but clarity,” said Howard. “By bringing the right people into the room, and keeping the room intentionally intimate and focused, we create an environment where meaningful collaboration and lasting partnerships can happen.”

The Organic & Natural Health 2026 conference is supported by key sponsors: Informa , Anagenix and Venable . Learn more about the program and registration details including information on the annual golf outing .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e270a412-52d3-4c48-ac4a-e0ba13f16e50