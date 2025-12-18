Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against StubHub Holdings, Inc. (STUB)

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to StubHub’s offering documents issued in connection with StubHub’s September 17, 2025 initial public offering (the “IPO”).

The Complaint alleges that the IPO’s offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state that: (i) StubHub was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (ii) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months free cash flow; and (iii) as a result, StubHub’s free cash flow reports were materially misleading. The quarterly report allegedly revealed that this year-over-year decrease “primarily reflects changes in the timing of payments to vendors.”

The Complaint further alleges that on November 13, 2025, StubHub issued a press release announcing financial results for the third quarter of 2025, which ended September 30, 2025, revealing free cash flow of negative $4.6 million in the quarter, a 143% decrease. StubHub further revealed its net cash provided by operating activities was only $3.8 million, a 69.3% decrease, the complaint alleges. On this news, StubHub’s stock price fell by nearly 21%, according to the StubHub investor class action.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of StubHub should contact the Firm prior to the January 23, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .