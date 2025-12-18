Sacred Stories Project to Amplify Christian Vocational Narratives

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded a nearly $5 million grant to Westmont for the college’s Sacred Stories Project, which will uncover, share and celebrate the vocational journeys of Christian young adults.

Westmont joins 60 other U.S. organizations that have received grants through the endowment’s National Storytelling Initiative on Christian Faith and Life since 2024. The groups include media organizations, denominational judicatories, church networks, publishers, educational institutions, congregations and other nonprofit charitable organizations.

This sweeping five‑year Sacred Stories Project will inspire action, deepen understanding and amplify hope within and beyond Santa Barbara’s Christian community by weaving individual stories into a collective tapestry. The Sacred Stories Project will draw on Westmont’s whole network to discover, develop and share stories of young adult vocational journeys. Westmont professors will contribute storytelling tools from their own disciplines; churches and nonprofits will work with young adults to draw out the meaning they’re discovering in those communities. Young adults will find many opportunities to explore their stories, ranging from visual art and musical exhibitions to intergenerational dialogue and mentoring.

“I’m thrilled the Sacred Stories Project will allow us to continue our amazing partnership with Lilly Endowment,” says Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe. “Since the dawn of time, civilizations and communities alike have told stories of celebration, remembrance and grief. In every case, the moral order of these vast communities has displayed the hope and promise of a new day when human flourishing would capture the imagination of its inhabitants.

“We believe this initiative will help our country and our communities reawaken to the power of story and the hope of human flourishing. I’m so thankful for the good work this grant will allow us to pursue as we continue our significant investment in the individuals, faith communities and non-profit organizations that will benefit from this initiative.”

“What an exciting moment in Westmont’s history,” says Westmont Provost Kim Denu. “This grant unlocks extraordinary interdisciplinary opportunities for the college’s community, allowing us to explore the art of storytelling through diverse modalities, including film, podcasts, publications and conferences. We’re thrilled and honored to receive this significant grant.”

By embedding narrative practice across academic, civic and church spheres, Westmont hopes to model a replicable framework for other faith‑based institutions seeking to nurture purposeful, story‑driven communities.

“Christian leaders from many communities have shared powerful stories about how faith helps people find meaning and hope and connects them with one another,” said Christopher L. Coble, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for religion. “Contrary to many media accounts that highlight the decline of religion, these stories tell how individuals and congregations are living out their faith by tending to the needs of their neighbors, extending hospitality to friends and strangers, and working to promote healing and reconciliation in their communities. Through the initiative, we hope the funded organizations will shine a light on these stories and make more visible the vitality that many Christians experience through their faith.”

Lilly Endowment’s National Storytelling Initiative on Christian Faith and Life seeks to help organizations identify, produce and share with a wide variety of audiences compelling stories that portray the vibrancy and hope of Christian faith and life.

About Lilly Endowment Inc:

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion and maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana. A primary aim of its grantmaking in religion is to deepen the religious lives of Christians, principally by supporting efforts that enhance congregational vitality and strengthen the leadership of Christian communities. The Endowment values the broad diversity of Christian traditions and endeavors to support them in a wide variety of contexts. The Endowment also seeks to foster public understanding about religion by encouraging fair, accurate and balanced portrayals of the positive and negative effects of religion on the world and lifting up the contributions that people of all faiths make to our greater civic well-being.

