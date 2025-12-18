The Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board Shares 2026 Destination Developments and Anticipated Events Following a Dynamic 2025

CANCUN, Mexico, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking ahead towards exceptional growth in 2026, the Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board shares destination developments and international events that will further the iconic region’s position as a leading tourism destination. The momentum comes on the heels of a dynamic 2025, driven by strategic initiatives to strengthen the region’s global partnerships and champion its 12 exceptional destinations among core U.S. and Canadian audiences.

2026 HOTEL & RESORT OPENINGS

In the year ahead, the Mexican Caribbean will welcome a range of hotels and resorts across its tourism destinations that cater to a variety of segments, and the region continues to be an attractive destination for international brands. For example, St. Regis Costa Mujeres will open in the tranquil beach region located 25 minutes north of Cancun, and Kimpton Tres Ríos Riviera Maya will open in early 2026 as the brand’s first-ever all inclusive. Boutique accommodations, all-inclusive resorts and family-friendly hotels will also debut, including JW Marriott All-Inclusive Resort Costa Mujeres, Nobu Hotel Tulum, and Caza Nizuc.

EXPANDED CONNECTIVITY FROM KEY NORTH AMERICAN GATEWAYS

The Mexican Caribbean continues to be a sought-after vacation destination for American and Canadian travelers, and expanded service and new direct flight route launches scheduled for 2026 offer peak connectivity. From the U.S., gateways such as Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham and Chicago Midway (Frontier Airlines), Las Vegas (Southwest Airlines) and recently added Oklahoma City (American Airlines) ensure expanded travel for visitors. From Canada, new flights from Winnipeg (WestJet), and recently launched flights from Toronto and Hamilton (Porter Airlines) will make the Mexican Caribbean more accessible than ever.

PIVOTAL POSITIONING FOR GLOBAL EVENTS

In addition to new and expanded flight routes, the Mexican Caribbean’s current connectivity spans 134 international destinations, making the region a pinnacle through-point for travelers. Additionally, the Mexican Caribbean’s proximity to host locations of major global 2026 events allow for travelers to utilize the destination as a “home base” in between experiences.

STRATEGIC 2025 PARTNERSHIPS

Growth in 2026 would not be possible without the strategic efforts laid in 2025. Among the North American markets, the Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board generated significant awareness for its 12 tourism destinations and signature offerings through future-forward collaborations and events. In May, the first-ever Mexican Caribbean Music Festival (MCMF), featuring Sting as headlining performer, welcomed 20,000 attendees eager to engage with the destination’s premier entertainment options. The Tourism Board and participating stakeholders also held significant representation at high-profile events in the U.S. and Canada, including major media marketplaces, renowned sporting events, and wellness conventions.

“The Mexican Caribbean remains at the forefront of global tourism conversations thanks to strategic efforts and extraordinary collaboration to showcase our diverse offerings on an international scale,” said Andres Martinez, CEO of the Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board. “As we look ahead to 2026, we remain committed to amplifying our world-class experiences that thoughtfully engage new and returning visitors and celebrate the unparalleled beauty of our signature paradise.”

Renowned for crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches and unparalleled jungle adventures, the Mexican Caribbean’s 12 tourism destinations offer a variety of experiences for a broad range of traveler interests. Travelers can explore the region’s mystical cenotes and tranquil islands, discover its rich Mayan heritage at museums and archeological sites, recharge among world-class spas and wellness experiences, and more. For more information and travel planning tips, please visit www.mexicancaribbean.travel/ .