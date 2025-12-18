Funnel Force Recognized as Top Marketing Agency in 2025 Shenandoah Valley Awards

ROCKINGHAM, VA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKINGHAM, VA - December 18, 2025 - -

Funnel Force has been recognized as a Top 3 Marketing Agency in the 2025 Shenandoah Valley Awards presented by BusinessRate. The distinction was earned through verified Google Review data that reflects authentic client experiences with the Harrisonburg-based marketing firm.

BusinessRate evaluates publicly available Google reviews to identify leaders in customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and service quality across the Shenandoah Valley region. The scoring system combines multiple performance factors into a single metric that ranks local businesses within each category. The recognition was not obtained through applications or nominations but resulted from consistent client feedback about their experiences working with the company.

Funnel Force earned this placement through dependable service delivery and a reputation built on trust and measurable results for clients throughout Virginia and beyond. The award validates the company's approach to providing practical marketing strategies that help local businesses achieve sustainable growth.

The company specializes in comprehensive lead generation solutions designed to help brick-and-mortar businesses expand their customer base and increase revenue. Through a combination of digital advertising, Meta campaigns, social media management, and proprietary technology platforms, the firm has developed a reputation for delivering consistent results across diverse industries.

"This recognition means a lot because it confirms that what we are services that make our clients happy," said Brent Stone, a representative from Funnel Force. "We want to be a reliable partner for brick and mortar businesses. We want to simplify the noise and give clear strategies that help owners grow what they have built. Seeing clients respond in this way tells us we are on the right track."

BusinessRate provides review management tools and ranking insights to help local businesses strengthen their online presence and stay competitive in their markets. The Top 3 of 2025 distinction highlights organizations that consistently demonstrate excellence in their field based on verified customer feedback.

A key component of the company's service offerings includes CRM-driven software that enables businesses to manage customer relationships more effectively while automating critical marketing processes. This technology integration allows clients to track leads, monitor campaign performance, and optimize their marketing investments based on real-time data.

The award reinforces the company's commitment to integrity, clear strategy, and helping businesses gain real traction with their marketing efforts. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the recognition positions the firm as a trusted resource for businesses seeking to navigate complex marketing challenges.

Funnel Force is a marketing and media strategy company based in the Shenandoah Valley. The company provides digital advertising, Meta campaigns, social media services and management, customer relationship management technology, and comprehensive marketing solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses throughout the country. The firm serves clients across multiple industries, including retail, professional services, healthcare, and hospitality, focusing on delivering measurable results through data-driven strategies and proven methodologies.

