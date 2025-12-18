Business by the Numbers Podcast Reaches 200 Episodes Supporting Auto Repair Business Growth

MOUNT AIRY, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business by the Numbers podcast, hosted by CPA and owner of Paar, Melis & Associates, Hunt Demarest, reached its 200th episode this month—a rare and notable milestone in the podcasting industry. Industry data shows that fewer than 3% of podcasts ever reach 200 episodes, highlighting the consistency, audience value, and long-term commitment required to sustain a show at this level.

Business by the Numbers has delivered practical, data-driven insights to auto repair shop owners, helping them better understand profitability, financial performance, and operational efficiency since 2021. By translating complex business metrics into actionable guidance, the podcast has become a trusted educational resource within the auto repair industry.

“As part of the Automotive Repair Podcast Network, Business by the Numbers represents what great industry education looks like—credible, consistent, and actionable. Hunt Demarest has earned the trust of shop owners by showing up week after week with insight that improves businesses. He has demonstrated a dedication to financial literacy and operational excellence, making Business by the Numbers a standout in the professional automotive repair industry,” said Carm Capriotto

The success and ongoing conversations from the podcast directly inspired Demarest’s new book, Beyond the Bays, released this month. The book expands on the podcast’s core themes, offering shop owners a deeper, structured framework for building financially sound, well-run businesses beyond day-to-day operations.

“Two hundred episodes doesn’t happen by accident,” said Demarest. “The podcast—and now Beyond the Bays—exists because shop owners want straight answers, real numbers, and practical ways to run better businesses.”

Together, the podcast milestone and book release mark an important moment in Demarest’s continued efforts to elevate business leadership and financial literacy across the auto repair industry.

For more information or to listen to episodes of Business by the Numbers, click here.

Paar, Melis & Associates, owned by CPA Hunt Demarest, is a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to serving auto repair shop owners. With decades of industry-specific experience, PMA helps independent shop owners take control of their financials, improve profitability, and plan strategically for long-term success.

