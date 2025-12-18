IKO Commercial Appoints Pillar Building Solutions, LLC and Weller Associates Inc. as Exclusive Sales Agencies for the Mid-South and Pacific Northwest

Wilmington, DE, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO Commercial, a division of IKO Industries, a global leader in roofing, waterproofing, and insulation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pillar Building Solutions, LLC and Weller Associates Inc. as exclusive independent sales agencies.

“We began 2025 by bringing on five new agencies and are closing the year with two more, marking a deliberate and strategic expansion across the U.S.,” said Michael Mendoza, Director of Single Ply Systems – North America at IKO Commercial. “These associations strengthen our national presence and ensure contractors have the local expertise and resources they need to thrive.”

Pillar Building Solutions will cover Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, while Weller Associates will serve Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. Both agencies will offer IKO Innovi™ TPO, IKOTherm™ Polyiso, and a full range of roofing accessories.

Pillar Building Solutions

“We’re excited to expand IKO’s reach across the Mid-South from our offices in Lafayette, Birmingham, Nashville, and Memphis,” said Ryan Mayberry, Owner at Pillar Building Solutions. “Pillar has been a trusted name in the region since 1991, and this association strengthens our ability to support local contractors.”

Weller Associates Inc.

“Collaborating with IKO Commercial allows us to provide high-quality roofing, waterproofing, and insulation solutions with unmatched service,” said Al Weller, President at Weller Associates Inc. “As a family-owned business since 1978, reliability is in our DNA, and IKO helps us deliver that every day.”

IKO Commercial hosted onboarding and hands-on training at its Hagerstown, MD facility, ensuring both agencies are fully equipped to represent the brand. This expansion reinforces IKO Commercial’s commitment to providing contractors, architects, and building owners with trusted solutions and local expertise across the U.S.

About IKO Commercial

IKO Commercial is a division of IKO Industries Inc., a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets. IKO Commercial’s portfolio includes roofing systems, building envelope solutions, bridge deck waterproofing, as well as complementary accessories and components.

www.iko.com/comm

