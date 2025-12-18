ClearUnited and Sundance Strategies, Inc. Announce Agreement for Blockchain Issuance of $250 Million LIFE Bonds

Park City, Utah, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearUnited, Inc. and Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB: SUND) today announced an agreement leading to the launch of a landmark $250 million LIFE Bond issuance, supported by approximately $600 million in life insurance policies. The issuance is designed to establish one of the most advanced asset-backed digital bond structures in the global decentralized financial ecosystem.

A Breakthrough in Insurance-Backed Digital Finance

Under a letter of intent signed today, ClearUnited and Sundance Strategies have established an operating framework to structure and distribute up to $250,000,000 in bonds and tokens on the Digital World Decentralized Blockchain. The structure enables transparent ownership, decentralized governance, intergenerational transfer, and automated profit distribution through decentralized smart contracts.

The issuance will consist of 2.5 million LIFE Bonds, priced at $100 each, backed by a diversified portfolio of real-world assets anticipated to include approximately $600,000,000 in life insurance policies and reserve accounts.

The LIFE Bonds are designed to generate stable cash flows and attractive investment returns, with low correlation to traditional equity and fixed-income markets.

A New Standard for Decentralized, Insurance-Backed Assets

“This is more than a financial structure,” said Michael Proper, Chairman of ClearCompanies. “It is a generational financial architecture that merges real-world insurance assets with decentralized identity, decentralized smart contracts, and verifiable governance. LIFE Bonds bring transparency, yield, and security back into long-term asset management.”

“Sundance has decades of experience in life settlements,” said Kraig Higginson, Chairman of Sundance Strategies. “Combining that expertise with ClearFinance and Digital World technology unlocks an innovative global market for institutional-grade, insurance-backed digital assets designed to enhance and diversify investor portfolios.”

About ClearUnited

ClearUnited is a digital-first financial organization focused on asset-backed decentralized finance, decentralized identity, and transparent governance frameworks.



Website: https://www.clearunited.com

Media Contact:

David Politis - info@clearunited.com

About Sundance Strategies, Inc.

Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB: SUND) was established in 2013 by industry veterans with decades of experience in the U.S. life settlements market. The company has assembled a seasoned team spanning life settlements, financial services, technology, and retail.

As a professional services provider, Sundance Strategies applies best-practice methodologies to advise on the selection and structuring of life insurance policy portfolios tailored to meet the needs of bond issuers and investors.

Website: https://www.sundancestrategies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made.

This press release should be read in conjunction with filings available in the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov.