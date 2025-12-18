Safe Harbor Financial Statement on Federal Cannabis Rescheduling and the Resulting Growth Opportunity for Its Banking Platform

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial (NASDAQ: SHFS) (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”), a provider of banking, lending, and financial services to the legal cannabis industry, announced that the federal rescheduling of cannabis represents a meaningful policy shift with long-term implications for the Company’s platform. The reclassification is expected to improve the financial strength of cannabis operators, reduce industry attrition, and increase financial institution participation—trends that support more stable deposits, lower client turnover, and a larger addressable market for Safe Harbor’s fully managed platform.



Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor said:

We commend President Trump on his directive to reschedule cannabis by executive order, as it marks a monumental shift in tone from Washington and a long-awaited acknowledgment of the disconnect between federal policy and the realities of today’s regulated cannabis economy. While rescheduling may ease certain operational burdens for operators and financial institutions, it does not resolve the longstanding need for clear, durable banking protections.

For Safe Harbor, any step that strengthens operators or encourages broader financial institutions’ participation directly expands the long-term opportunity for our fully managed banking platform , which is purpose-built to support compliant growth as the regulatory environment modernizes.



Any progress is welcome, however, it remains critical to distinguish policy movement from substantive reform. Rescheduling alone does not address the core banking challenges facing the industry. The cannabis sector deserves durable financial clarity, and that can only come through coordinated federal action, beginning with passage of the SAFER Banking Act.



Stronger Operators Drive Stronger Banking Fundamentals

The elimination of Section 280E is expected to materially enhance operator cash flow and profitability, strengthening balance sheets and reducing financial strain across the industry. This improvement is expected to:

Increase deposit predictability and quality

Reduce account churn driven by business failures

Create a more resilient and durable client base





Stronger operator economics also translate into improved credit profiles and lower loan default risk, supporting Safe Harbor’s lending strategy while mitigating downside exposure.



Continued Complexity and Increased Demand Requires Purpose-Built Infrastructure

While rescheduling is likely to accelerate interest from banks exploring cannabis, the regulatory landscape remains complex. Financial institutions must still meet rigorous Bank Secrecy Act requirements, including enhanced due diligence, transaction-level monitoring, and ongoing state and federal oversight.

These realities increase demand for specialized systems, experienced operational oversight, and the kind of purpose-built compliance infrastructure Safe Harbor delivers through its fully managed platform.



Platform Strategy Positioned for Scaled Growth

Safe Harbor’s fully managed banking platform enables partner banks to serve cannabis-related businesses confidently—retaining deposits while outsourcing high-risk compliance and operational functions to an industry leader.



With nearly a decade of experience operating a compliant cannabis banking platform, Safe Harbor is uniquely positioned to lead through this next chapter. The Company believes that improved operator economics, broader financial institution participation, and sustained regulatory rigor all align with its long-term strategy: grow core deposits, deepen platform engagement, and support scalable, compliant expansion.

Safe Harbor remains committed to delivering transparent, risk-managed financial services that advance the health, maturity, and legitimacy of the legal cannabis sector.

