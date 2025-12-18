Scripps Sports becomes local TV home for NWSL’s Denver Summit FC

DENVER and CINCINNATI, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scripps Sports has secured exclusive local broadcast rights to Denver Summit FC, the National Women’s Soccer League’s newest franchise, launching in 2026.

Under the multiyear agreement, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will air all non-nationally exclusive matches on its local stations Denver7 (KMGH-TV) and The Spot Denver 3 (KCDO-TV).

The deal builds on Scripps Sports’ existing NWSL national partnership, where ION broadcasts premier Saturday evening double-headers throughout the league’s regular season. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to women’s professional sports, including national coverage of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Major League Volleyball (MLV), ATHLOS track and field and the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off college basketball tournament. Scripps Sports is also the local television partner for the WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces.

“From the national stage to the heart of Denver, Scripps Sports is proud to expand our successful NWSL partnership by becoming the local TV home to Denver Summit FC in its inaugural season,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “This collaboration will connect Denver’s passionate soccer community to their new team while showcasing the exceptional talent that defines women’s professional soccer.”

The complete local broadcast schedule for Denver Summit FC will be released after the full NWSL national calendar is announced. The regular season begins March 13, 2026.

Media contacts: Jim Weiss, 770-722-2142, jim.weiss@scripps.com

About Denver Summit FC

Denver Summit FC is Colorado’s women’s professional soccer club. Owned and operated by Rob Cohen and a group of passionate, local and national investors. Denver Summit FC’s aim is to engage Denver’s vibrant and diverse communities to build the best professional soccer club in the world. For additional information please visit DenverSummitFC.com.

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the new Utah Mammoth, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64dc34be-bef3-44cb-9ce0-263564043763