Percepta Closes Out 2025 with a Wave of Awards, Including Nine MarCom Wins and Six Comparably Honors

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percepta, a customer experience (CX) leader purpose-built for the automotive industry, is closing out 2025 with a standout year of industry accolades. The company has been recognized with nine honors at the 2025 MarCom Awards and six Comparably Awards, celebrating its culture, leadership, and employee experience. Together, these achievements underscore Percepta’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for employees, clients, and their customers.

“These achievements reflect a culture where people feel valued, heard, and empowered to do their best work,” said Karen Gurganious, President of Percepta. “They speak to the trust our teams place in the company’s leadership and the shared commitment we have to creating meaningful experiences for employees, clients, and customers.”

New Comparably Awards Add to a Year of Excellence

Last week, Comparably recognized Percepta for its strong culture and people-first leadership, naming the company a top performer in three major categories that reflect both the employee experience and executive leadership:

Best CEO

Best Company Culture

Best Company Compensation



Comparably is a U.S.-based workplace ratings and insights platform that evaluates companies and their leadership based on millions of anonymous employee ratings across compensation, culture, leadership, and workplace experience. Earlier this year, Percepta also received three other Comparably honors, bringing the company’s total to six awards for 2025.

Nine Wins at the 2025 MarCom Awards

At the 2025 MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, Percepta received nine awards across marketing, digital, and employee engagement categories, including four Platinum awards and five Gold awards.

Platinum Awards

Percepta 2024 Lookbook – Publications | Annual Report

New Employee Orientation Presentation – Publications | Manual/Training

People Innovation: Building A Better Workplace eBook – Publications | Special Edition

Percepta.com Rebranded Company Website – Web Based | Website

Gold Awards

Perci Perks / Best Employee Engagement Strategy Brochure – Publications | Capabilities

Perci Perks / Best Global Strategy Brochure – Publications | Capabilities

Percepta Promotional Video – Video/Audio | Corporate Image

Percepta Facebook Page – Web Based | Social Media

Percepta Instagram Page – Web Based | Social Media



Honorable Mentions

We Belong Employee Survey Report – Publications | Annual Report

Speak Up! Employee Survey Report – Publications | Annual Report

Percepta LinkedIn Page – Web Based | Social Media

Percepta 25th Anniversary Video – Video/Audio | Corporate Image

About Percepta

Percepta LLC, a joint venture between TTEC Holdings, Inc. and Ford Motor Company, has delivered customer experience (CX) solutions for more than 25 years. Operating in 13 countries and 60 markets, Percepta supports both mass-market and luxury automotive brands with end-to-end CX services across every channel. The company’s expertise spans sales, service, and fleet solutions, with a strong focus on emerging mobility technologies such as electric vehicles, telematics, and app support. From concierge care and technical assistance to back-office operations and digital analytics, Percepta ensures seamless customer interactions at every touchpoint. Learn more at www.percepta.com.

