Percepta Closes Out 2025 with a Wave of Awards, Including Nine MarCom Wins and Six Comparably Honors

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percepta, a customer experience (CX) leader purpose-built for the automotive industry, is closing out 2025 with a standout year of industry accolades. The company has been recognized with nine honors at the 2025 MarCom Awards and six Comparably Awards, celebrating its culture, leadership, and employee experience. Together, these achievements underscore Percepta’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for employees, clients, and their customers.
“These achievements reflect a culture where people feel valued, heard, and empowered to do their best work,” said Karen Gurganious, President of Percepta. “They speak to the trust our teams place in the company’s leadership and the shared commitment we have to creating meaningful experiences for employees, clients, and customers.”
New Comparably Awards Add to a Year of Excellence
Last week, Comparably recognized Percepta for its strong culture and people-first leadership, naming the company a top performer in three major categories that reflect both the employee experience and executive leadership:
- Best CEO
- Best Company Culture
- Best Company Compensation
Comparably is a U.S.-based workplace ratings and insights platform that evaluates companies and their leadership based on millions of anonymous employee ratings across compensation, culture, leadership, and workplace experience. Earlier this year, Percepta also received three other Comparably honors, bringing the company’s total to six awards for 2025.
Nine Wins at the 2025 MarCom Awards
At the 2025 MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, Percepta received nine awards across marketing, digital, and employee engagement categories, including four Platinum awards and five Gold awards.
Platinum Awards
- Percepta 2024 Lookbook – Publications | Annual Report
- New Employee Orientation Presentation – Publications | Manual/Training
- People Innovation: Building A Better Workplace eBook – Publications | Special Edition
- Percepta.com Rebranded Company Website – Web Based | Website
Gold Awards
- Perci Perks / Best Employee Engagement Strategy Brochure – Publications | Capabilities
- Perci Perks / Best Global Strategy Brochure – Publications | Capabilities
- Percepta Promotional Video – Video/Audio | Corporate Image
- Percepta Facebook Page – Web Based | Social Media
- Percepta Instagram Page – Web Based | Social Media
Honorable Mentions
- We Belong Employee Survey Report – Publications | Annual Report
- Speak Up! Employee Survey Report – Publications | Annual Report
- Percepta LinkedIn Page – Web Based | Social Media
- Percepta 25th Anniversary Video – Video/Audio | Corporate Image
About Percepta
Percepta LLC, a joint venture between TTEC Holdings, Inc. and Ford Motor Company, has delivered customer experience (CX) solutions for more than 25 years. Operating in 13 countries and 60 markets, Percepta supports both mass-market and luxury automotive brands with end-to-end CX services across every channel. The company’s expertise spans sales, service, and fleet solutions, with a strong focus on emerging mobility technologies such as electric vehicles, telematics, and app support. From concierge care and technical assistance to back-office operations and digital analytics, Percepta ensures seamless customer interactions at every touchpoint. Learn more at www.percepta.com.
Media Contact
Meredith Matthews
meredith.matthews@ttec.com