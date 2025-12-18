In Record-Breaking Settlement, Ceratizit USA, LLC To Pay $54,400,000 To Settle A False Claims Act Qui Tam Case That Alleged Customs Fraud; Whistleblower To Receive Reward Of $9,750,000

Washington, District Of Columbia , Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Tycko & Zavareei LLP is pleased to announce the settlement of a major customs evasion qui tam case in which the firm represented the whistleblower. The defendant, Ceratizit USA, LLC ("Ceratizit") has agreed to pay $54,400,000 to the United States. This is the largest-ever settlement of a customs duties evasion case under the False Claims Act. The United States has agreed to pay the whistleblower $9,750,000 as the reward for having brought the case.

Ceratizit is a major importer and seller of tungsten carbide rods, used primarily to produce finished cutting tools for the metalworking industry. The case alleged that Ceratizit engaged in three types of unlawful conduct. First, the case alleged that Ceratizit imported tungsten carbide rods that it claimed, on official import documentation, were made in Taiwan, but that Ceratizit knew, in fact, had been made in China and then transshipped through Taiwan to disguise their true country of origin. By claiming a false country of origin, Ceratizit evaded tariffs that applied to Chinese-made products. Second, the case alleged that, on official import documentation, Ceratizit knowingly misclassified the tungsten carbide rods under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (the "HTSUS"). Through that HTSUS misclassification, which misinformed the U.S. government about the nature of the products Ceratizit was importing, Ceratizit evaded the duties that applied to tungsten carbide rods. Third, the case allegd that Ceratizit failed to properly mark its imported tungsten carbide rods with their country of origin, as required by U.S. law.

The whistleblower's lawsuit against Ceratizit was brought under the False Claims Act. That law makes it unlawful for a company to engage in certain types of frauds on the United States government, including frauds relating to import duties and tariffs. The False Claims Act has a qui tam provision, which means that a private individual or company with information about violations of the law can bring a lawsuit in the name of the government. If the qui tam case results in a monetary recovery for the government, the person or company that brought the case (often referred to as the "relator") is entitled to payment of a reward, typically measured as a percentage of the amount recovered. Here, the whistleblower/relator who initiated the case against Ceratizit will receive an award of approximately 18% of the amount paid by Ceratizit.

Qui tam cases brought under the False Claims Act are one of the government's key tools for rooting out fraud in the customs and tariffs system. Without the help of whistleblowers, the types of frauds alleged in this case are very difficult for U.S. Customs & Border Protection to detect on its own. Accordingly, qui tam whistleblowers play a crucial role both in helping the government collect revenue, and in leveling the playing field for honest companies.

Jonathan Tycko, one of the firm's founding partners, represent relators in qui tam cases, including in the Ceratizit case. Mr. Tycko's qui tam cases have run the gamut of subjects, including many significant cases involving healthcare and government contracting fraud. But he has developed a special focus on matters involving evasion of customs duties and tariffs. In those cases, he represents insider whistleblowers, industry experts, and domestic companies. all of whom can take advantage of the qui tam provision of the False Claims Act to stop evasion and earn substantial rewards.

Mr. Tycko and his client would like to thank the Department of Justice attorneys, including Jonny Zajac and James Nealon, who worked tirelessly to investigate the Ceratizit matter, and bring it to a successful conclusion.





Jonathan Tycko is an attorney who represents whistleblowers in cases alleging evasion of customs duties and tariffs

About Tycko & Zavareei LLP



Tycko & Zavareei LLP is a law firm, based in Washington, D.C. and California, focused on representing corporate whistleblowers in qui tam cases under the False Claims Act, and consumers in class actions.

