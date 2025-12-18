GeeFi (GEE) Wallet Announces Upcoming iOS Version, Setting Stage for Broader Market Adoption

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GeeFi announced the official commencement of development for the iOS version of its non-custodial GeeFi Wallet. This strategic move marks a significant step toward universal accessibility, ensuring that Apple users will soon have access to the platform's comprehensive suite of decentralized financial tools.

By expanding its mobile infrastructure to include the iOS ecosystem, GeeFi is set to welcome a massive segment of the global smartphone market into its growing community. The announcement comes amidst a period of rapid growth for the project, which has now raised a total of $1.4 million and sold over 24 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE).

A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

The GeeFi Wallet serves as the critical gateway to the company’s entire decentralized ecosystem. While the Android version is already live and available for download, the addition of an iOS application will remove barriers for millions of potential users who rely on Apple devices. Once launched, the iOS wallet will mirror the functionality of its Android counterpart, providing a secure interface for managing digital assets, trading on the upcoming GeeFi DEX, and utilizing GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending. This cross-platform availability is essential for GeeFi’s mission to deliver a unified, user-friendly experience that bridges the gap between complex blockchain technology and everyday utility.

Accelerating Momentum and Market Reach

The decision to fast-track iOS development reflects the strong demand and rapid adoption seen during the ongoing presale. With over $1.4 million raised and more than 24 million tokens sold, the project has demonstrated significant market validation. Expanding to iOS is a direct response to community feedback and a tactical maneuver to capture a broader audience before the full public launch. By ensuring that the GeeFi ecosystem is accessible on the two dominant mobile operating systems, the company is solidifying its infrastructure to support mass adoption and high-volume network activity.

Strengthening Value for the Community

Broadening access to the GeeFi Wallet enhances the value proposition for all token holders by increasing the potential user base for the platform's utility features. A larger network of active users strengthens the ecosystem, driving demand for the deflationary GeeFi Token (GEE). Furthermore, new iOS users will be able to participate in the platform's rewarding incentive programs, including high-yield staking with up to 55% APR and the referral program that offers a 5% bonus. These features ensure that as the technical infrastructure expands, the community continues to benefit directly from the platform's growth and success.

Conclusion: A Unified Mobile Future

The start of iOS development signals a new phase of inclusivity and technical maturity for GeeFi. As the project continues to hit its fundraising and development milestones, the promise of a truly accessible, all-in-one financial ecosystem is becoming a reality. With the Android wallet already operational and the iOS version now underway, GeeFi is well-positioned to deliver a crypto experience to users worldwide, further establishing itself as a leading innovator in the decentralized finance sector.

