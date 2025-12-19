MMA & Live Sports Rising Star Xtreme One Entertainment Completes Independent Audit, Files to Uplist to OTCQB Exchange

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI), a leading innovator in live sports and entertainment and the parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), today announced the completion of its report on the audited financial statements of Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, by its auditors, Chicago-based L J Soldinger Associates, LLC. This milestone represents a key inflection point in the Company’s strategic growth plan and unlocks its uplisting to the OTCQB National Market.

Completion of the exhaustive audit process satisfies one of the final eligibility requirements for OTCQB listing as well as Xtreme One’s upsized $25 million equity offering, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to enhanced financial transparency, disciplined governance, and long-term shareholder value creation. Xtreme One Management and its majority independent Board of Directors believe this milestone meaningfully strengthens the Company’s public market profile, stock liquidity, and its credibility with institutional and retail investors alike.

“This milestone validates the operational and financial progress we’ve made,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “Completing our independent audit reflects disciplined execution and our commitment to transparency as we scale the business and position Xtreme One for long-term growth and, ultimately, a national stock exchange listing. As sports valuations continue to rise and ownership models evolve, we remain focused on providing retail investors with access to a transparent, fully reporting entity for investment.”

Xtreme One’s OTCQB listing application is subject to review and approval by OTC Markets Group, which is anticipated in January 2026. Uplisting to OTCQB is expected to enhance trading visibility, improve market accessibility, and support broader investor engagement.

“Achieving audit completion is our most important milestone as a public company to date and keeps us on track for a national exchange listing inside of 18 months,” said Jeff Lambert, Chairman of the Board and a 30-year veteran of investor relations and the public markets. “Combined with our already announced and in progress capital raise, these milestones are an exclamation point to our investor relation strategy of the past two years and position Xtreme One to accelerate our leadership as the minor league system in MMA and our expansion into 7-on-7 football.”

As the company continues to build momentum, Xtreme One remains focused on expanding its live event portfolio, developing emerging athletic talent, growing its global media and digital footprint, and pursuing its strategy to drive sustainable revenue growth and long-term shareholder value.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., Xtreme One licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 50 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced six nationally televised MMA events reaching tens of millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on beIN Sports, Band Sports Brazil, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing list of media platforms. For more information, visit www.XtremeOne.com or www.XFC.Global. Investors can access rewards, merchandise discounts, and VIP event opportunities through the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program at www.TiiCKER.com/XONI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including the Company’s ability to satisfy OTCQB eligibility standards and obtain approval from OTC Markets Group. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media:

Haley Toigo

htoigo@xtremeone.com

P. 616-901-3120

Investor Relations:

Chris Defendis

cdefendis@xtremeone.com

P. 312-342-6571