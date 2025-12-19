Early Warning Press Release Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares in Carbon Streaming Corporation by Marin Katusa

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (the “Company”), reports that Mr. Marin Katusa (the “Acquiror”), the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has purchased 1,184,000 common shares of the Company (the “Acquired Shares”) on the open market through the facilities of the Cboe Canada Exchange at the market price of $0.62 per Acquired Share for an aggregate purchase price of $734,080 and exercised 390,000 Common Share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) at $0.625 per Warrant for an aggregate Warrant exercise price of $243,750 (the “Acquisition”).

Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned or controlled an aggregate of 4,178,500 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) and 1,170,000 Warrants. The 4,178,500 Common Shares owned or controlled by the Acquiror prior to the Acquisition represented approximately 8.6% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. If all of the Warrants held by the Acquiror were exercised prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror would have owned or controlled an aggregate of 5,345,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned or controlled an aggregate of 5,752,500 Common Shares representing approximately 11.8% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares and 780,000 Warrants. If all of the Warrants held by the Acquiror were exercised immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquiror would own or control an aggregate of 6,532,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquired Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, the Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional securities, exercise convertible securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Company.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information or to obtain copies of the Early Warning Report, please contact Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer, at 365-607-6095 or by email at info@carbonstreaming.com.

The Company's head office is located at 800 West Pender, Suite 530, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 2V6‎.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming’s focus is on projects that generate high-quality carbon credits and have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 365.607.6095

info@carbonstreaming.com

www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations

investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media

media@carbonstreaming.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, future purchases or sales of securities of the Company by the Acquiror.

When used in this news release, words such as “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “will”, “believes”, “intends” “should”, “could”, “may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general economic, market and business conditions and global financial conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and stock market volatility; volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credits; change in social or political views towards climate change, carbon credits and environmental, social and governance initiatives and subsequent changes in corporate or government policies or regulations and associated changes in demand for carbon credits; the Company’s expectations and plans with respect to current litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; limited operating history for the Company’s current strategy; concentration risk; inaccurate estimates of project value, which may impact the ability of the Company to execute on its growth and diversification strategy; dependence upon key management; impact of corporate restructurings; the inability of the Company to optimize cash flows or sufficiently reduce operating expenses; reputational risk; risks arising from competition and future acquisition activities failure or timing delays for projects to be registered, validated and ultimately developed and for emission reductions or removals to be verified and carbon credits issued (and other risks associated with carbon credits standards and registries); foreign operations and political risks including actions by governmental authorities, including changes in or to government regulation, taxation and carbon pricing initiatives; uncertainties and ongoing market developments surrounding the validation and verification requirements of the voluntary and/or compliance markets; due diligence risks, including failure of third parties’ reviews, reports and projections to be accurate; dependence on project partners, operators and owners, including failure by such counterparties to make payments or perform their operational or other obligations to the Company in compliance with the terms of contractual arrangements between the Company and such counterparties; failure of projects to generate carbon credits, or natural disasters such as flood or fire which could have a material adverse effect on the ability of any project to generate carbon credits; volatility in the market price of the Company’s common shares or warrants; the effect that the issuance of additional securities by the Company could have on the market price of the Company’s common shares or warrants; global health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics; and the other risks disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2025 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.