NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Blue Gold Limited

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Blue Gold Limited that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Nasdaq-Listed Blue Gold Limited (BGL) Announces Updated Analyst Price Target of Up to $22, issued Dec. 18, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.
December 18, 2025 11:06 ET | Source: Blue Gold Limited
