Paradox Vancouver Presents “Midnight Unmasked”

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 -- Paradox Vancouver invites the city to welcome the New Year with Midnight Unmasked – NYE 2026, an elevated and immersive New Year's Eve celebration taking over the hotel's Grand Ballroom.



Designed as a modern electric masquerade, Midnight Unmasked transforms the space into a visually striking, high-energy environment featuring a giant LED mask installation, immersive lighting, and a dynamic dancefloor atmosphere leading into a midnight countdown.



Guests can choose between General Admission and VIP experiences, allowing for different ways to celebrate the night.

General Admission offers full access to the event, including a grand charcuterie spread, LED wristbands upon entry, and full access to the immersive event experience.



For those seeking a more elevated evening, VIP tickets include access to exclusive lounge areas, enhanced comfort, and premium viewing of the celebration as the night unfolds.



Personal LED mask add-ons are also available, giving guests the option to further customize their experience.



Midnight Unmasked transforms Paradox Vancouver into a place where the city comes alive by uniting music, design, and celebration into one immersive New Year’s Eve experience.

Tickets are available through Paradox Vancouver’s website:

https://www.paradoxhotels.com/vancouver/midnight-unmasked-2026

VIP Lounges are limited and offered exclusively through our Sales team. Full details, pricing, and availability are provided directly. Please reach out to sales.vancouver@paradoxhotels.com to inquire or reserve.



Event Details

Event: Midnight Unmasked – NYE 2026

Venue: Paradox Vancouver – Grand Ballroom

Ticketing Options: General Admission & VIP Lounge

Experience Highlights:

Giant LED mask installation

LED wristbands

Grand charcuterie spread

VIP lounge access (select tickets)

Personal LED mask add-ons available

Live DJ entertainment & midnight countdown

