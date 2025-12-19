FlareFlow Adds Blockbuster Titles to COL Group International's Microdrama Licensing Catalogue





FlareFlow brings its audience-tested hits to the licensing market. Inside a scene from one of its new "blockbuster" micro-dramas available on the FlareFlow app.

LOS ANGELES and SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COL Group International is expanding its microdrama licensing catalogue with around 50 premium titles from FlareFlow, its vertical short drama platform. The addition strengthens COL Group International's position as the industry's leading content provider with more than 1,000 titles available for global licensing.

The newly available FlareFlow titles bring proven performance metrics from the app's user base spanning 170+ regions. Each title is professionally produced for the vertical format, offering broadcasters, streaming platforms, and media partners access to mobile-optimized content that resonates with a wide demographic.

"Content acquisition teams are actively seeking mobile-optimized programming," says James Wang, CEO of FlareFlow. "These titles from our platform come with real performance data and production quality that meets broadcast standards, available through COL Group International's licensing services."

Strengthening the Industry's Largest Catalogue

COL Group International's 1,000+ title library represents the most extensive microdrama content collection available for commercial licensing, spanning multiple genres including romance, thriller, comedy, and drama.

"We've built the infrastructure to become the industry's leading microdrama content provider," says Ray Tong, Founder and Chairman of COL Group. "FlareFlow is now contributing premium titles that further strengthen our catalogue's appeal to partners worldwide."

The new FlareFlow titles are delivery-ready with professional production values, localization resources, and marketing assets including key art and promotional videos. All content is available through COL Group International's existing licensing services with flexible territorial and platform rights.

Meeting Market Demand

Partners receive dedicated account management, technical integration support, and performance analytics. COL Group International can provide curated content selections with the technical specifications needed for immediate deployment across various business models.

The vertical format continues gaining traction beyond social media, with growing and diverse audiences seeking serialized short-form content. The addition of FlareFlow's premium titles enables partners to access tested content from COL Group International's continuously expanding production pipeline.

About FlareFlow

FlareFlow is an international microdrama platform under COL Group International. The service combines advanced production workflows with a global creative network to deliver short-form, story-driven series for mobile audiences. Operating across more than 170 regions, FlareFlow continues to expand partnerships with writers, studios, and distributors worldwide.

