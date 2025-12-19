Gen Art x Finicky Filly Debuts “The Edit”: A Groundbreaking Fashion and Art Retail Experience at Miami’s Iconic National Hotel

Miami, Florida, USA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen Art, the renowned platform connecting leading fashion brands, artists, and creators with elite consumers for more than three decades, has opened its first namesake flagship retail experience in Miami Beach. The new concept, GEN ART X FINICKY FILLY THE EDIT, is a two thousand square foot flagship store located in the front lobby of the iconic National Hotel at 1677 Collins Avenue in South Beach.

The National Hotel serves as the official hospitality and entertainment partner for the program. The flagship blends elevated fashion retail with immersive contemporary art in one curated destination designed for discovery, culture, and connection.







A FIVE MONTH POP UP BLENDING FASHION AND CONTEMPORARY ART

The flagship will run through March 30, 2026. It features a curated selection of fifty fashion brands alongside a rotating exhibition of up to twenty pop and contemporary artists. The experience is designed to merge high end retail with gallery level art in a setting that feels both accessible and refined.

The store is open to the public Monday through Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm. Extended hours will be offered during special events throughout the season.

The official grand opening took place during Art Basel Miami. The launch included three days of events held on December 4, December 5, and December 6, 2025. The title partner for the opening was Spring AI, an all in one creative artificial intelligence platform that enables designers and artists to transform ideas into high end visual content.

GEN ART LEADERSHIP MARKS A MILESTONE MOMENT

“For over three decades, Gen Art has created programs that connect the world’s leading fashion brands, artists, and creators to elite consumers,” said Keri Rokos, chief executive officer of Gen Art. “We are proud to open our first flagship at the National Hotel alongside our retail partners from Finicky Filly, who bring our products directly to consumers in an artful and engaging way.”

The opening signals a strategic evolution for Gen Art. The platform expands from events and programming into permanent retail experiences anchored in culture, creativity, and commerce.

RUNWAY SHOWS HIGHLIGHT FRESH FACES IN FASHION

During Art Basel week, Gen Art and its partners hosted runway shows on Thursday, December 4, and Friday, December 5. The shows spotlighted Gen Art Fresh Faces in Fashion alum 3.1 Phillip Lim and Council of Fashion Designers of America member Dur Doux. Each show began at 9 pm eastern standard time.

Dur Doux made its Miami debut following its New York Fashion Week presentation. The show opened with a live performance by Latin Grammy nominee Natalis Ruby. Models were cast locally and included Miami based influencers and community participants.

The runway shows were soundtracked by Miss Lela Brown, the former Radio Disney star and new South Florida resident. Ready to wear designer and artist Chloe Trujillo and industry leader Kobi Halperin also hosted trunk shows at the National Hotel on December 4 and December 6.



CURATED RETAIL WITH GLOBAL DESIGNERS

The Gen Art and Finicky Filly partnership with Toronto based Harlow Collective introduced customer favorites to the flagship, including DL1961, Zanatany Concepts, Mya Bay, Tkees, and Christelle Nima.

Finicky Filly also curated additional designers such as Shoshanna, Farm Rio, Etro, and Ramy Brook to complete the shopping experience. “I’m incredibly excited to bring exceptional designers from around the world to Miami,” said Kilby Bronstein, Gen Art retail fashion director and owner of Finicky Filly. “This market is ready for a new level of elevated retail.”

ART GALLERY EXPERIENCE CURATED BY J2BRAND AGENCY

Complementing the fashion offerings is a full art gallery curated by New York based art dealer Jenny Chung of J2Brand Agency. For Art Basel, Chung and Gen Art presented a K Pop themed modern art exhibition featuring Korean artists Ko Sang Woo and Yoo Jian.

The Gen Art x J2Brand exhibition debuted on December 3 at the National Hotel and runs through the end of the month. It marks the first Miami presentation of this focused Korean contemporary art showcase.

SPRING AI ENHANCES THE IN STORE EXPERIENCE

Throughout Art Basel and continuing through March 30, Spring AI enhances the customer journey inside the store. Every garment and artwork is cataloged into digital mirrors that allow visitors to virtually try on looks, explore creative inspiration, and generate photo and video content for social media.

The technology also connects directly to the point of sale system, creating a seamless blend of innovation, storytelling, and commerce.

HIP HOP BEAUTY LAUNCH AND BEAUTY PARTNERS

On Friday, December 5, Gen Art hosted the official launch of Hip Hop Beauty. The project is produced by celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff and veteran producer Thembisa Mshaka. The exhibition showcased iconic hip hop photography of Beyoncé, Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, and Lil Kim by photographers Cheryl Fox and Mazi Smazi.

Models and VIP hosts were styled by The Beachwaver in partnership with founder and celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa. The runway makeup team was led by Ashunta Sheriff Beauty. Both brands now offer curated hair and beauty products for sale in the store through March.

LEADERSHIP PANELS AND FOUNDERS FORUM

Two major panels were hosted by Mpower and Rhonda Swan, chief executive officer of Unstoppable Branding Agency and host of The Wall Street Minute, which airs on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg Television, and Newsmax.





On Friday, Sheriff and Mshaka joined Chung, Bronstein, Jabeen Zaidi of Spring AI, and Kristi Amendola of Mpower for an all female leadership panel moderated by Rokos. The discussion focused on brand evolution and sustained consumer relevance across fashion, beauty, art, technology, and consumer products.

On Saturday evening, Gen Art and Swan hosted the Founders Forum. The featured guest was Kevin Harrington, original Shark from Shark Tank, investor, author, and pioneer of the infomercial industry.

The forum brought together founders, biohacking and wellness leaders, innovators, and investors including Mike Calhoun, Jimmie Ralph, Benjamin Lee, and Paul Mattimoe. The evening centered on entrepreneurial mindset, innovation, and scaling world class companies.

PUBLIC RELATIONS AND PROGRAM SUPPORT

Public relations and promotional support for the program is led by Jose Ibarra of JIPR. The agency specializes in lifestyle, fashion, spirits, and cultural brands across the United States and Latin America.

The Gen Art x Finicky Filly shop featuring more than twenty womenswear and menswear brands remains open at the National Hotel through March 30, 2026. The J2 curated K Pop art exhibition is also on view. Daily store hours are 10 am to 7 pm.

MEDIA CONTACT

For local press inquiries and future invitations contact Jose Ibarra at JIPR via jose@jipr.com

For national press and global coverage contact Keri Rokos at Gen Art via keri@genart.com

For event, sponsorship, or retail participation contact Emily Santamore at Gen Art via emily@genart.com

Follow: instagram.com/genart and instagram.com/thefinickyfilly



ABOUT GEN ART

Gen Art is a leading cultural platform connecting innovative fashion brands, artists, and creators with discerning consumers for more than thirty years through curated events, retail experiences, and cultural programming.

ABOUT FINICKY FILLY

Finicky Filly is a curated fashion retail company delivering elevated coastal inspired style through retail locations in Charleston and Miami, while expanding throughout Florida via strategic partnerships, trunk shows, and collaborations with luxury hotels and resort retailers.



