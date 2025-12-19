Chesapeake Financial Planners Expands Operations, Launches New Website Ahead of 2026

Forest Hill, MD, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chesapeake Financial Planners is scaling up. The firm has added new team members, broadened its service capabilities, and launched a fully redesigned website in mid-December, all in response to increased client demand over the past year.

Jeff Judge, Managing Partner of Chesapeake Financial Planners

The expansion comes at a time when more individuals and families are seeking professional guidance to navigate increasingly complex financial landscapes. From volatile markets to evolving tax regulations and retirement planning uncertainties, the demand for structured, objective financial advice has grown considerably.

"We've seen a notable uptick in individuals and families looking for structured help with complex financial decisions," said Jeff Judge, CFP® and Managing Partner. "This growth prompted us to invest in both our team and our technology to ensure we can continue delivering the level of attention our clients expect."

A Redesigned Digital Experience

The firm's new website, launched in mid-December, represents a significant upgrade from its previous online presence. The redesign focuses on transparency and usability, giving visitors a clearer picture of how Chesapeake Financial Planners operates, what the engagement process looks like, and how to schedule an initial consultation.

Judge noted that transparency was a central priority in the redesign. Prospective clients should understand exactly what working with the firm entails before their first conversation from the planning methodology to fee structures and what to expect at each stage of the relationship.

"We wanted to remove any ambiguity," Judge explained. "When someone visits our site, they should walk away with a clear sense of who we are, how we work, and whether we might be a good fit for their situation."

Growing the Team to Maintain Service Quality

In addition to the digital updates, Chesapeake Financial Planners has brought on new team members to support its expanding client base. The firm emphasized that this growth is intentional and measured, designed to increase capacity without compromising the personalized service that existing clients have come to expect.

The new hires will support various aspects of the firm's operations, from client service and planning support to administrative functions. This expanded infrastructure positions the firm to handle increased planning volume while maintaining consistency in its processes and responsiveness.

Financial Planning for Business Owners, Tech Management and Execs, as well as Retirees and Pre-Retirees

Who the Firm Serves

Chesapeake Financial Planners works primarily with business owners, technology executives and managers, and individuals approaching or already in retirement. These clients often face multifaceted financial situations that require careful coordination across investments, tax planning, risk management, and long-term wealth preservation.

The firm operates as a fiduciary, meaning advisors* are legally obligated to act in clients' best interests in advisory relationships. This standard sets Chesapeake Financial Planners apart from firms that operate under less stringent suitability requirements.

Recognition and Credentials

Judge has received the Five Star Wealth Manager award annually from 2017 through 2026, a recognition based on objective criteria including professional credentials, industry experience, and assets under management. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered for this recognition.

As the firm's sole CFP® designee, Judge brings the rigorous training and ethical standards associated with the Certified Financial Planner certification to every client engagement. The CFP® designation requires extensive education, examination, experience, and ongoing continuing education requirements.

Looking Ahead

These operational updates reflect Chesapeake Financial Planners' broader commitment to sustainable growth. Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, the firm is focused on building infrastructure that supports long-term client relationships and consistent service delivery.

Visit the new website at chesapeakefp.com

About Chesapeake Financial Planners

Based in Forest Hill, Maryland, Chesapeake Financial Planners provides personalized financial guidance for individuals navigating major financial decisions—from business transitions to retirement planning.

Contact Jeff Judge, Managing Partner jeff@chesapeakefp.com

*Advisors are only legally obligated to act as a fiduciary in advisory relationships and not in Brokerage Only relationships.