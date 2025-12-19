Fushi Technology Partners with Jumbo to Build Long-Term Growth Momentum with One-Stop Customer Loyalty Solution

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fushi Technology has officially launched its CRM membership management product for Jumbo.

Fushi is a leading AI services provider for merchants & consumers in Asia, offering comprehensive, full-scenario SaaS solutions to businesses worldwide.

Jumbo is a renowned chain seafood brand founded in Singapore in 1987, famous among customers for its signature Singapore-style Chilli Crab and Black Pepper Crab. The brand has now expanded its presence to countries including China, Vietnam, and Thailand.

This membership management product is built upon Fushi's self-developed, all-in-one intelligent customer loyalty and marketing automation platform. It is designed to enhance Jumbo's capability in managing customer assets, further improve customer retention rates, and create a seamless dining experience for their users.

Through Fushi's CRM solution, Jumbo can achieve deep integration across its multiple restaurant outlets, allowing diners to accumulate points and redeem rewards across venues. By incorporating multiple service features and reward mechanisms such as integrated loyalty points, e-vouchers, and mobile ordering, the solution helps Jumbo optimize the entire consumer journey from reservation to payment.

According to public data, the Southeast Asian region, with a population of over 600 million and high penetration of mobile payments, offers broad prospects for the F&B and retail markets. However, local merchants commonly face challenges such as high customer acquisition costs, low conversion rates, and difficulty in measuring marketing ROI. Recognizing this market gap, Fushi precisely addresses it by providing digital tools that empower merchants to shift their operational focus from "traffic acquisition" to "existing customer value maximization." This enables refined operation and value enhancement of customer assets, helping merchants gain a competitive edge and overcome growth bottlenecks in the rapidly evolving market.

The successful deployment of this collaborative product not only signifies important market recognition for Fushi's CRM offerings, but also signals that forward-thinking dining brands like Jumbo are adopting advanced SaaS tools to build sustainable growth momentum. This trend is expected to open up even broader market prospects for Fushi.