Regulated information - inside information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 19 December 2025 – 7:00 AM CET

Fagron accelerates global expansion with two strategic acquisitions and a key North American licensing milestone

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, is pleased to announce two strategic acquisitions that further strengthen its global footprint and diversify its capabilities. These transactions include Amber Compounding Pharmacy, a well-established operator in the attractive compounding markets of Singapore and Malaysia, representing Fagron’s second significant step in the APAC region following its earlier acquisition of Bella Corp in Australia, as well as Vepakum, a specialized packaging manufacturer that expands Fagron’s presence into this new vertical in Brazil. The closing of the Vepakum acquisition is conditional on antitrust clearance from the Brazilian competition authorities.

Through these acquisitions, Fagron remains firmly committed to advancing its growth strategy, driving operational excellence, and maintaining prudent balance sheet management, key enablers that support sustained value creation and position Fagron for long-term success.

The combined businesses are expected to generate approximately €26 million in annual revenue, with an EBITDA margin exceeding Fagron’s current group margin, while the aggregate purchase price amounts to roughly €55 million. This results into an average EV to EBITDA multiple of around 8x.

Additionally, the Company has obtained a license for its new Anazao Health facility in Tampa from the California State Board of Pharmacy, enabling the shipment of patient-specific compounded medications to California. This development reinforces Fagron’s presence in one of the largest and most tightly regulated healthcare markets in the United States, further enhancing its ability to serve patients and healthcare providers with high-quality, customized solutions.

Amber Compounding Pharmacy

Amber stands out as a trusted, well-established leader with five strategic locations across Singapore and Malaysia. As one of the region’s leading compounding manufacturers, Amber is uniquely positioned to adopt future sterile compounding practices. Serving a diverse customer base that includes clinics, hospital pharmacies and distributors, the Company delivers solutions to local and international markets and is widely recognised as a driving force in the fast growing per capita compounding segment

Vepakum

Vepakum is a certified company with two facilities in São Paulo, Brazil. It provides high-quality packaging solutions and will allow Fagron to position in this new vertical and deliver scale benefits through joint packaging, distribution and shared services.

Licensing Update

The California State Board of Pharmacy has granted a license to Anazao Health’s Tampa, Florida facility, authorizing the shipment of compounded medications to California on a prescription-by-prescription basis. This achievement represents a key milestone in building a coast-to-coast nationwide platform for our Health and Wellness business, encompassing both 503A (patient-specific) and 503B (outsourcing) services.

This development will enable us to strengthen our operations within North America’s prevention and lifestyle segment and reinforce our presence in California, while also allowing us to discontinue activities at the former Tampa facility. By eliminating overlapping costs and consolidating operations, we will further enhance service levels for our customers.

Following the granting of this license, all Fagron facilities in the United States are now authorized to ship compounded medications to California, significantly expanding our reach and operational flexibility.

Organisational change

Klaus Röhrig voluntarily stepped down from the Board of Directors on 30 November 2025. He represented Active Ownership S.à r.l. (AOC), which indirectly controls a shareholding in Fagron. We thank Klaus for his valuable contributions. Philipp Klecka has been appointed by co-optation as a non-executive director representing AOC, effective 1 December 2025.

Financial calendar

12 February 2026 Full year results 2025

9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026

11 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2025

30 July 2026 Half year results 2026

8 October 2026 Trading update third quarter 2026

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Investor Relations Leader

Tel. +34 670385795

ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 35 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based on Venecoweg 20A in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV. Fagron BV’s head office is located in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment