COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, December19th, 2025

Company Announcement no. 75 - 19-12-2025

Danish Aerospace Company A/S announces change in Certified Advisor

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

CVR no.: DK-12 42 42 48

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (“DAC or “the company”) changes Certified Advisor in the new year due to termination of the current collaboration.

As the current Certified Advisor (CA) will not be providing CA services in the future, DAC has received a termination of cooperation from Baker Tilly Corporate Finance. DAC has therefore been looking for a new Certified Advisor.

The company has now appointed HC Andersen Capital, an approved certified adviser by Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, as new Certified Advisor, effective January 1st, 2026.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Chairman of the Board of Directors Niels Heering

Mobile: +45 40 17 75 31

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Tel: +45 40 29 41 62

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

www.DanishAerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

(Company reg. (CVR) no. 40073310)

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1

DK-2500 Valby

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

