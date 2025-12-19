Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 19 December 2025 at 9:30 a.m. EET

Deadline for shareholders’ requests on the 2026 AGM agenda extended

As announced on 9 September 2025, Sanoma Corporation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 is planned to be held on Thursday, 7 May 2026 in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at the end of March 2026.

A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors. Deadline for sending such request has now been extended to Wednesday, 25 February 2026 (earlier 14 January 2026).

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

