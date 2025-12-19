Financial Calendar 2026

19 December 2025

The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2026 are:

25 February 2026Annual Report 2025
10 April 2026Annual General Meeting
12 May 2026Interim Report Q1 2026
20 August 2026Interim Report Q2 2026
4 November 2026Interim Report Q3 2026


For further information

Ask Illum Jessen, Group Chief Infrastructure and Commercial Optimisation Officer, mobile +45 53 53 85 13

Visit us at: http://www.northmedia.dk

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.


