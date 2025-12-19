Financial Calendar 2026

Investor News
19 December 2025
The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2026 are:
|25 February 2026
|Annual Report 2025
|10 April 2026
|Annual General Meeting
|12 May 2026
|Interim Report Q1 2026
|20 August 2026
|Interim Report Q2 2026
|4 November 2026
|Interim Report Q3 2026
For further information
Ask Illum Jessen, Group Chief Infrastructure and Commercial Optimisation Officer, mobile +45 53 53 85 13
Visit us at: http://www.northmedia.dk
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.