Coinomi Partners with N.exchange to Deliver Faster, More Reliable Non-Custodial In-Wallet Swaps

GENEVA, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinomi , one of the longest-running self-custodial crypto wallets, has partnered with N.exchange , a non-custodial liquidity infrastructure provider, to upgrade swap execution performance inside the Coinomi app . The integration connects Coinomi’s security-first architecture with N.exchange’s independently managed liquidity reserves and high-throughput API infrastructure , improving pricing consistency, lowering slippage, and increasing reliability during volatile market conditions.





The collaboration follows years of technical discussions between the two teams, with final details aligned during Token2049 in Singapore. Early performance data shows steady growth in active swap users and completed transaction volume, reinforcing the demand for dependable non-custodial execution inside the wallet.

Improved Swap Experience for Coinomi Users

Faster, more predictable in-wallet swaps with low-latency execution



with low-latency execution Consistent pricing and reduced slippage under market volatility



under market volatility Independent liquidity reserves audited and transparency-aligned



audited and transparency-aligned Security maintained end-to-end — Coinomi never holds user funds or keys





Coinomi applies a strict multi-layer vetting process for partner integrations, focused on performance, transparency, and compliance alignment. N.exchange contributes proven reserves and a hardened integration designed for operational resilience and ecosystem-wide reliability .

Leadership Commentary

Koby Lazar, Chief Executive Officer at Coinomi

“Wallets should be more than storage—they should empower users to act confidently in a self-custodial environment. Our partnership with N.exchange combines Coinomi’s security-first architecture with independently managed liquidity, enabling users to swap with confidence inside the wallet without ever giving up control.”

Boban Sarić, Chief Business Development Officer at N.exchange

“For users, swaps should be fast, dependable, and fully self-custodial. Working with Coinomi allows us to deliver institutional-grade execution inside the wallet, without compromising ownership or security.”

About Coinomi

Launched in 2014, Coinomi is a non-custodial, multi-chain wallet trusted by millions globally. Supporting tens of thousands of assets across 125+ blockchains, Coinomi prioritizes privacy, security, and user control. The team is preparing to return to open-source development in 2026 to expand transparency and community contribution.

https://www.coinomi.com/en/

About N.exchange

N.exchange is a non-custodial exchange and liquidity infrastructure provider focused on speed, reliability, and transparent execution. Built by crypto enthusiasts for crypto enthusiasts, N.exchange operates independent reserves and a high-throughput API to support partners across the global Web3 and fintech ecosystem.

https://n.exchange/

Media & Partnership Contacts

Coinomi

Coinomi Media Team

hello@coinomi.com