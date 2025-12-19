TCM Group A/S: Financial calendar 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 253/2025

Tvis, 19 December 2025

Financial calendar 2026

The Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S has set the following dates for publication of the interim reports, annual reports and annual general meeting:

26 February 2026 Interim report Q4 2025 and Annual report 2025

18 March 2026 Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting

9 April 2026 Annual General Meeting

21 May 2026 Interim report Q1 2026

20 August 2026 Interim report Q2 2026

19 November 2026 Interim report Q3 2026

25 February 2027 Interim report Q4 2026 and Annual report 2026

7 April 2027 Annual General Meeting

The annual report and the interim reports will be available on the TCM Group A/S’ website, www.tcmgroup.dk, immediately after publication.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Jan Boendorf Madsen, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 40 11 91 58

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

