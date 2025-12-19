Global Air Duster Market Set for Robust Growth: Forecast to Reach USD 236.02 Million by 2032 Driven by Sustainability Trends

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Duster Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The air duster market is experiencing transformation as organizations prioritize operational resilience, sustainability, and consistent maintenance solutions. Senior decision-makers are demanding products and procurement strategies that ensure compliance, reliable performance, and risk minimization in complex environments.

Market Snapshot: Global Air Duster Market Size and Growth Trends

The global air duster market reached USD 163.43 million in 2024 and is set to grow to USD 171.05 million in 2025, ultimately projecting USD 236.02 million by 2032, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 4.70%. This growth is fueled by rising demand across electronics, manufacturing, and clean technology sectors. Organizations seek to improve cleanliness, equipment uptime, and risk controls through sophisticated maintenance tools. The focus remains on developing air duster solutions aligned with industry regulations and hygiene standards, enhancing contamination prevention and cleaning protocols.

Scope & Segmentation: Analysis of Air Duster Market Segments and Emerging Trends

Product Types: Canned air dusters: Quick, portable equipment cleaning for time-sensitive operations. Electric air dusters: Rechargeable, sustainable, and frequent-use solution for sectors with environmental objectives. Manual air pumps: Reusable, solvent-free, and aligned with sustainability initiatives.

End User Applications: Vital in automotive, electronics, IT, healthcare, and industrial cleaning. Support stable machinery operations and higher hygiene standards. Facilitate strong contamination control systems.

Distribution Channels: Enterprises favor direct procurement for supply reliability. SMBs access products through retail or digital channels. Subscription-based models optimize inventory control.

Geographic Reach: Adaptation to regional compliance demands across major regions. Locally tailored offerings ease regional supply chain integration.

Technology Innovations: Electric air dusters feature longer battery life and IoT capabilities for predictive maintenance. Eco-friendly propellants align with sustainability standards, improving environmental performance.



Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Advanced contamination control measures streamline compliance with evolving audit and regulatory demands.

IoT-enabled air duster systems facilitate predictive maintenance, mitigating unplanned downtime risks.

Refillable and environmentally responsible designs embed sustainability in procurement and facility management.

Strengthening supplier relationships and regional partnerships enhance supply chain stability.

Digital procurement and sustainability screenings support agile decision-making.

Ensure supplier adherence to regional compliance frameworks for simplified integration across industries.

Tariff Impact: Managing Evolving Procurement and Cost Considerations

New U.S. tariffs have prompted organizations in the air duster market to rethink sourcing strategies. Companies are turning to domestic suppliers and redesigning product offerings to minimize costs and maintain supply security. These adjustments have encouraged the adoption of sustainable and refillable models, intensifying collaborative supply chain efforts to address cost pressures and regulatory compliance. This approach allows businesses to stay responsive to fluctuating policies.

Methodology & Data Sources

Insights are drawn from interviews with supply chain and operations executives, regulatory documentation reviews, and competitive benchmarking studies. Data triangulation underpins findings, offering executive teams evidence-based guidance for operational planning.

Why This Report Matters: Strategic Benefits for the Air Duster Market

Enables leadership to assess risks and opportunities within global and regional supply chains, improving strategic positioning.

Enhances decision-making and industry benchmarking, preparing leaders for compliance pressures and emerging technologies.

Guides organizations in navigating sustainability imperatives and procurement transformations with market-specific intelligence.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $171.05 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $236.02 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



